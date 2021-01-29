BJP GHMC Corporator Booked For Allegedly Hiding Details Of 3rd Child In Election Affidavit

A case has been registered against a newly elected BJP corporator for allegedly filing false information in his election affidavit to contest the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls held in December last year.

Rakesh Jaiswal, the BJP Corporator from Jambagh, ward number 77, is accused of allegedly hiding details about his third child and the possession of non-agricultural lands in the election affidavit. Republic World has accessed the FIR.

AIMIM candidate Jadala Ravindra for the Jambagh ward filed the complaint with the ABIDS police station, Hyderabad. He alleged that the BJP Corporator has three children, Akash Jaiswal, Aakrithi Jaiswal, and Srijitha Jaiswal, but mentioned the names of only two kids in the affidavit.

The AIMIM leader accused Rakesh Jaiswal of misleading the Telangana State Election Commission, submitting a false statement about his tax details, and claiming that he does not own Non-Agricultural Land.

Under Section 21 B of the GHMC Act 2009, those with more than two children are prohibited from contesting the municipal elections. If the candidate is found to have more than two children, the election result is disqualified.

Rakesh Jaiswal to be investigated

When asked about the complaint filed against him, Rakesh Jaiswal said that the opposition was conspiring against the winning BJP candidates. However, he did not clarify the number of children he has.

The Police also said it has not yet been established if Rakesh Jaiswal has indeed forged his election affidavit or whether he has three children. The police has sought copies of the affidavit filed by him.

Earlier in October 2020, the Telangana government had planned to amend the GHMC Act to allow candidates having more than two children to contest the elections. The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government, however, dropped plans for amending the rules the same month.

