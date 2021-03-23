BJP Gives WB Ticket To Ex-DCOAS Lt Gen Subrata Saha Of 'Make In India' Fame In Rashbehari

Former Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen (retired) Subrata Saha has been chosen by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as its candidate from the Rashbehari constituency of Kolkata in the poll-bound state of West Bengal. Saha is known for establishing the Army Design bureau for 'Make in India' for the Indian Army.

Lt Gen Saha was quoted by ANI saying, "I helped establish the Army Design bureau for Make in India for the Army on August 31, 2016."

He added,"I have served four decades in the Army and now is the time to serve people. Securing the lives of the people of the constituency from all criminal, violent and illegal activities happening would be a priority. We have a long march ahead." READ | 3 BJP workers allegedly attacked while writing poll slogans on walls in North 24 Parganas

As the Assembly polls draw closer in West Bengal, the instances of political violence have been reported time and again. BJP has alleged that it has lost nearly 130 of its workers over the last 2 years in attacks by Trinamool supporters. BJP President JP Nadda had said, "Over 130 workers have been killed, there is a jungle raj here by TMC goons, and Bengal wants to get rid of this. This is their nature. This is their style of working. Bengal now wants to re-establish the culture of Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, Rabindranath Tagore, and Syama Prasad Mukherjee." On the other hand, CM Mamata Banerjee has time and again called the BJP a 'Dangabaaz' party and accused it of political violence in the state. The WB CM has also accused the BJP of an alleged attack on her which was later debunked by the Election Commission.

West Bengal elections 2021

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to the polls from March 27-April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the State in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the State. The BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda are actively campaigning in the State, with the Prime Minister also addressing mega-rallies in different districts.

1st phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- March 27

2nd phase- 30 constituencies. Date of polling- April 1

3rd phase- 31 constituencies. Date of polling- April 6

4th phase- 44 constituencies. Date of polling- April 10

5th phase- 45 constituencies. Date of polling- April 17

6th phase- 43 constituencies. Date of polling- April 22

7th phase- 36 constituencies. Date of polling- April 26

8th phase- 35 constituencies. Date of polling- April 29

