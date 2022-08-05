BJP Goes All Guns Blazing At Congress For Dictatorship Remark; 'Remember Emergency?'

Congress' Rahul Gandhi's 'witnessing the death of democracy' remark received a counter from the government on Thursday. Speaking to the media, the Union Minister of State for Law and Justice, SP Singh Baghel reminded the Gandhi scion that the present state of India was the result of 40-45 years of Congress, and lambasted him for accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party for everything.

'Congress talking about dictatorship?'

Protesting against rising prices and GST, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) members and senior leaders had planned to take part in 'PM House gherao' while Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs were to hold a 'Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan' from Parliament. Donning a black outfit, just like other party members, Rahul Gandhi addressed the media before the protests began.

In his address, the Parliamentarian said, "We're witnessing the death of democracy. What India has built brick by brick, starting almost a century ago, is being destroyed in front of your eyes. Anybody who stands against this idea of onset of dictatorship is viciously attacked, jailed, arrested and beaten up."

SP Singh in retaliation said, "Congress is talking about dictatorship? What about Indira Gandhi Ji's declaration of the Emergency? All civil liberties were suspended from 1975- 1977. It was a black phase for democracy."

Notably, the administration had imposed prohibitory orders banning large gatherings in parts of Delhi ahead of the Congress march. Citing the restrictions, Delhi police had denied permission to the Congress for holding a protest in the national capital.

When despite this, the Congress leaders went ahead with the protest, the police detained the leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Others detained include KC Venugopal, Deepender Hooda, and Harish Rawat for violating the orders.