'BJP Got Deviated': Sukhbir Badal On SAD-BSP Alliance, Confident Of Victory In Punjab

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on the occasion of creating a new alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections next year, said that their former ally, BJP got deviated from their thoughts and so SAD broke the alliance. He further said that BJP acted adamant about the three contentious farm laws.

Following the historic alliance, SAD chief Parkash Singh Badal spoke to Mayawati over the phone, and the exclusive video of their conversation was shown in Republic. The video showed Badal congratulating Mayawati on the alliance and expressing his joy. The SAD chief also invited Mayawati to Punjab and exchanged updates on each other's health conditions.

SAD's Deputy CM will be a Dalit, notes Badal

While attending the convention with BSP General Secretary Satish Mishra on Saturday, June 12, Sukhbir Badal said that his party will contest 97 seats while its new ally BSP will be contesting on 20 seats in the upcoming election. He further paid tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his 130th birthday and promised that once SAD forms the govt, deputy CM will be from the Dalit community. Badal also noted that a coordination committee of both parties will be formed soon.

Addressing the media, SAD Chief said that both the parties (SAD and BSP) have similar ideologies, and even though they formed an alliance back in 1996, SAD and BSP were apart for 25 years. Citing the swiping victory earned by the alliance in Punjab back in the 1996 election, Badal confirmed that Assembly Election 2022 will bring the same result.

SAD Chief further hit the Congress party and said that Punjab does not like CM captain Amarinder Singh as its leader. He asserted that the SAD and BSP alliance will teach Captain a lesson and throw the grand old party out of the Government. He added that Captain Amarinder Singh is not a responsible Chief Minister, and his administration is under doubt by his own cabinet.

Mayawati welcomes alliance

Mayawati, following the advancement in Punjab politics, hailed the SAD-BSP alliance in Punjab prior to Assembly Election 2022. She said that the alliance is a new political and social initiative which will bring a new era of development in Punjab. She congratulated all the leaders of both the party and looked forward to working towards development. The BSP National President noted that every section in Punjab under Congress rule is suffering from poverty, corruption, and unemployment. However, Dalits, farmers, youths, and women are most affected. She urged the general public to support the historic alliance that will work towards mitigating the issues in the state. Mayawati also appealed to the people of Punjab to join SAD and BSP.

Image Source- ANI/PTI@officeofssbadal/Twitter