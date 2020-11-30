BJP Government "drunk With Power": Congress Not Buying PM Modi's Assurance On Farm Laws

Amid protests by a section of farmers against the recently enacted farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Sunday that these reforms have opened doors of new opportunities for farmers. Hitting out at the Prime Minister for his remarks, the Congress on Sunday said the insistence in support of the laws shows that the government is "drunk with power" and is rigid even in reconsidering the laws.

'Modi government is drunk with power': Congress

The Opposition party also demanded that Prime Minister Modi should immediately announce the suspension of the three "anti-agriculture" laws. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked the government over the protest by farmers, alleging "promise was to double farmers' income, the Modi government did double income, but that of Adani-Ambani". "Those who are still defending the black farm laws, what solution will they find in favour of farmers?" he said in a tweet in Hindi, adding that, "Ab hogi (now there will be) #KisaanKiBaat".

वादा था किसानों की आय दुगनी करने का, मोदी सरकार ने आय तो कई गुना बढ़ा दी लेकिन अदानी-अंबानी की!



जो काले कृषि क़ानूनों को अब तक सही बता रहे हैं, वो क्या ख़ाक किसानों के पक्ष में हल निकालेंगे?



अब होगी #KisaanKiBaat — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 29, 2020

Party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the Prime Minister's "obduracy, arrogance and rigidity in dealing with 62 crore farmers and farm labourers of India is writ large" over his insistence in the 'Mann ki Baat' that the three "anti-farmer, anti-agriculture" laws are correct.

"For the Prime Minister to say that these three laws are absolutely right when lakhs and lakhs of farmers are sitting around Delhi agitating, demanding their withdrawal, shows that the Modi government is drunk with power," Surjewala said. It shows that a government "drunk with power" is rigid even in re-contemplating and reconsidering the three "anti-agriculture black laws," he added.

Farmers continue to protest

Surjewala's remarks came hours after Prime Minister Modi, in his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast, asserted that these reforms have opened doors of new opportunities for farmers and bestowed on them new rights. PM Modi also said the farm laws have begun mitigating the troubles of farmers in a short period of time since their enactment in September as he cited the example of a Maharashtra farmer who used their provisions to get the money a trader had promised but not paid to him in time.

Thousands of farmers continued to protest against the Centre's new agri laws on the fourth consecutive day on Sunday staying put at the Singhu and Tikri border points, with farmer leaders deliberating upon their future course of action about proposed talks with the government.

The three farm laws are - The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation); The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance; and Farm Services and The Essential Commodities (Amendment). Farmers say they are apprehensive that the laws will pave way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.

