'BJP Govt Full Of Failures, Strange Party', Claims Akhilesh Yadav Over Lakhimpur Incident

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav targeted the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday and took a jibe at the Cheif Minister Yogi Adityanath led government claimed that the ruling party only knew 'jeebh chalana' (lip service) and 'jeep sadhana' (mowing down people. The SP Chief here was referring to the recent incident at the Lakhimpur area of UP.

Akhilesh Yadav via a party statement said on Saturday, "The entire tenure of the BJP government was full of failures. Uttar Pradesh lagged behind and there was no control on inflation." Yadav maintained that these issues had taken place due to the wrong policies of the BJP government and he even went on to claim that the law and order situation had depleted.

The SP chief added. "The BJP government has not done any work in the public interest. The BJP is a strange party that is making tall claims without doing anything. The double engine government of the BJP has harassed every section of society and has not done anything itself but has been appearing in advertisements claiming the works of the Samajwadi Party government as its own."

Lakhimpur violence probe

Violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3 leading to the death of 8 persons including 4 farmers. Immediately after the horrific incident, UP CM Yogi Adityanath promised that the state government will expose the elements involved in the incident and take strict action against them. As per the FIR lodged by the UP police on October 4, Ashish Mishra and 15-20 unknown accused persons were booked under IPC Sections 120B, 147, 148, 149, 279, 302, 304A and 338.

Apart from an SIT, the state government constituted a single-member Commission of Inquiry of Justice (retd.) Pradeep Kumar Srivastava to probe the Lakhimpur violence. As per a notification issued on October 6, the commission has to complete its probe within a period of two months. Moreover, the UP police formed a 9-member monitoring committee led by DIG (Headquarters) Upendra Agrawal in connection with this case. The appearance of the Union MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son before the police on October 9 came in the wake of the Supreme Court pulling up the state government for not arresting him. Akhilesh Yadav in this context was referring to the incident of the Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra, whose son Ashish was accused of mowing down farmers with his SUV in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.

Image Credits - ANI/Twitter