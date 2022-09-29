Last Updated:

BJP Govt Implemented Development Projects In Gujarat Without Wasting Money On Publicity: PM Modi

Addressing a public rally in Bhavnagar, PM Modi also said he has proved his critics wrong by implementing the Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation (SAUNI) scheme.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
PM Modi

Image: Twitter/@BJPLive


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Gujarat implemented several big-ticket projects on the state's coastline without wasting money on their publicity.

Addressing a public rally in Bhavnagar city of Gujarat's Saurashtra region after launching projects worth over Rs 6,000 crore, Modi also said he has proved his critics wrong by implementing the Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation (SAUNI) scheme.

"We did all this work without making any noise or wasting money on publicity. For us, power is only a means to serve the people," Modi said while addressing a huge gathering of people.

READ | PM Modi on 2-day Gujarat visit; to launch various projects and inaugurate National Games

"I have proved everyone wrong by implementing the SAUNI Yojana, which was once dubbed as an election-centric announcement. We always stick to our promises. We (BJP) are those who live for the society," the prime minister added.

READ | R Venkataramani issues 1st response on being appointed Attorney General, thanks PM Modi

The ambitious SAUNI Yojana was launched by Modi when he was the chief minister of Gujarat. The scheme is aimed at filling 115 major dams by diverting floodwaters overflowing from the Sardar Sarovar Dam across the Narmada river to the drought areas.

READ | I am also symbol of dynastic politics, even PM Modi can't finish me off politically if I rule people's hearts: Pankaja Munde
READ | PM Modi holds roadshow in Surat, waves to people gathered to greet him
READ | DREAM city project will help Surat to emerge as safest, convenient diamond trading hub: PM Modi

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT