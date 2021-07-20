'BJP Govt Is Busy Snooping; People Are Fed Up Of Fuel Price Hikes': Gujarat Congress

In another edition of the Jan Chetna Rally that was organized by the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC), a rare occasion of a united front was seen with all the leaders present on stage, addressing several issues. The rally had over a hundred workers, leaders from across Gujarat.

Several leaders of the women wing of the GPCC were seen carrying gas stoves and empty cylinders on their heads as a sign of protest against rising in the prices of gas cylinders. And, almost all senior leaders were seen on cycles to protest the rise in the prices of petrol and diesel. Before the protest match, a rally was organized in front of the Congress party office in Ahmedabad where leaders like Madhusudan Mistry, Paresh Dhanani, Amit Chavda, Siddharth Patel, Bharatsinh Solanki, Arjun Modhwadia were present and they all lashed out against the government with the matters of rising in prices.

'BJP govt acting like Hitler'

Solanki, the former President of the GPCC claimed that the current government is operating as Hitler did in his regime. "They are violating the Constitution and are not concerned with the country. They are operating like Hitler. When elections come they will again build up some drama about enemy states. Your Congress had fought against the British then, and now these BJP goons are the new British, we will fight them, too," Solanki said in his speech.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani also stated that the current government was too busy snooping to care about the people. "People are suffering, they don't have any jobs, women in their houses can't even cook food, everything is so expensive. While the BJP is too busy snooping on not just the Opposition but also their own leaders. Maybe the people who voted for Congress might be ignored, but even the fools who voted for BJP, they are not getting anything" stated Paresh Dhanani.