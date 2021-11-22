'BJP Govt Wiped Out Mafias; Goons Have Forgotten Hooliganism', Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that his government is solving problems in the state and has launched an offensive against mafias and rioters. He said that the goons have forgotten hooliganism and the mafias have left the state.

"You will see that all the problems are being solved one by one. This is the same region where the domination of mafia and rioters used to live. But the goons have forgotten the hooliganism, the mafia has left the state, they know that if there is anarchy, there will be recovery," Yogi Adityanath said.

Further lashing out at the Opposition for voicing out in support of Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the UP CM said, "On the one hand, to protect the pride and glory of India and to establish India as a capable and powerful nation in the world, there is a Prime Minister, on the other hand, there are those who commit dacoity on the rights of the people of the country and the state with Jinnahist thinking."

CM Yogi Adityanath made these remarks after offering prayers at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur with BJP president JP Nadda, who is on a two-day state visit.

On October 31, Akhilesh Yadav had said that leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru and 'Muhammad Ali Jinnah' had a role in India's Freedom war. The Samajwadi Party leader's remarks received heavy criticism from other parties for honouring Jinnah.

BJP gears up for 2022 UP Polls

As the polls are all set to take place in early 2022, BJP has divided Uttar Pradesh into regions and three top leaders have been assigned two areas each for the elections. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is responsible for Braj and West, while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has been assigned Awadh and Kashi. JP Nadda has been given Gorakhpur and Kanpur.

Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Anurag Thakur, and four other members have been assigned the responsibilities for election in-charge. For the co-in charge, Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Thakur, former Haryana Minister Captain Abhimanyu, Shobha Karandlaje, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Annapurna Devi, and party General Secretary Saroj Pandey have been appointed.

Image: PTI