Ahead Of Trump's Visit, BJP's GVL Narasimha Rao Slams Cong For 'behaving Irresponsibly'

Ahead of US President Donald Trump's two-day visit to India, BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao on Wednesday slammed the Congress party for their remark on Trump's visit. In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Rao said that the Opposition party has behaved in the most irresponsible manner and that they do not believe in a sensible commentary. Rao also mentioned that this visit of Trump is a very important bilateral visit for the country. This statement of Rao comes after Congress MP from West Bengal's Berhampore Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury questioned US President Doland Trump’s upcoming visit to India.

Speaking to Republic TV, Rao said, "It is extremely unbecoming of the Congress party to make a political comment about the forthcoming visit of the high-level foreign dignitary. I think it is a very important bilateral visit. And for an Opposition party to behave in a most irresponsible manner shows that the Congress does not believe in any kind of sensible commentary and it indulges and stoops low even when it concerns national interest."

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Trump’s India visit

Chowdhury while talking about US President Doland Trump’s upcoming visit to India questioned the need of 'seven million' people attending the ‘Namaste, President Trump’ event in Ahmedabad. Talking about US President Donald Trump and PM Modi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “PM Modi’s diplomacy will determine how we can crack a deal with them that benefits us. I think it's better to not pin a lot of hope and trust on Trump’s visit. When asked about 'seven million' (unlikely to be a real number but quoted by US President Trump) people attending Trump’s inauguration of Motera stadium and his roadshow in Gujarat, Adhir Ranjan added, “Is Trump lord Ram?” asked Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

“He is just an American President for us, what is the need of seven million people attending him? We are not living in India to worship him. Trump will come but he won’t do a trade deal because he wants to maintain his protectionism. He does not want us to enter America’s markets. Interestingly, during this time only he has also announced that India is a developed nation.

Trump Signals 'very Big' Trade Deal

Ahead of his visit to India, US President Donald Trump has signalled towards a "very big deal" with India after the Presidential elections. He has signalled that a 'big trade deal' might not be on the agenda during his visit. Speaking to the media, he said, "We can have a trade deal with India, but I am really saving the big deal for later. But we will have a very big deal with India."

Trump's visit to India

Donald Trump's visit which is his first foreign visit since his impeachment acquittal, will strengthen U.S.-India strategic partnership, stated the White House. During his two-day visit, Trump is scheduled to participate in a grand roadshow in Ahmedabad, tour the Sabarmati Ashram and inaugurate the newly-built Motera cricket stadium along with PM Modi on February 24 - the event is dubbed 'Namaste, Trump'.

During the visit, Trump is likely to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra on Feb 25, with confirmation likely in the coming days. He will also likely visit the Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati. The leader is later expected to arrive in New Delhi to hold talks. Reports indicate that Prime Minister Modi might accompany President Trump to Sabarmati if time permits. The two leaders will then meet at the Hyderabad House and will lead official state meetings. President Trump will also meet with the executives of Indian companies during his visit at an event organised by the US embassy in New Delhi.

