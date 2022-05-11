BJP Hails Arrest Of IAS Officer Pooja Singhal; Calls It 'Madhu Koda Part II In Jharkhand'

BJP hailed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as Jharkhand's Mining Secretary, IAS officer Pooja Singhal was arrested on May 11 in a money laundering case. In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Jharkhand BJP spokesperson Kunal Sarangi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's no-tolerance corruption policy has exposed this nexus and assured that no one will be spared. He accused the Jharkhand government of not forming an enquiry committee even after the information regarding the case was available in the public domain.

BJP reacts to IAS Pooja Singhal's arrest

"This is the reflection of the No-tolerance corruption policy of the Narendra Modi government for all the bureaucrats and politicians, whosoever is involved in the corrupt practices will not be spared. Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren himself is involved in the controversy as he has allotted one of the mines to himself even being a Departmental minister which is a clear-cut violation of the Public Representation Act. Similar activities are going on in the Mahagathbandhan government for the last two and half years. This no tolerance towards corruption policy is properly in place in Jharkhand and that is the reflection all these activities are carried out," BJP spokesperson said.

Kunal Sarangi further added, "Despite the information being available in the public domain and all the agencies were knocking on the state government's door to take cognizance of this corruption. The Jharkhand government didn't form an enquiry committee to probe the matter and Hemant Soren slammed ED's intervention."

'Madhu Koda part II in Jharkhand': BJP's Nishikant Dubey

BJP member Nishikant Dubey told Republic Media Network, "BJP has been constantly raising its voice regarding the corruption going on. This is Madhu Koda part 2 in Jharkhand and all the IAS officers who are around them are involved in illegal activities."

"There are mines that have been allotted to the Chief Minister, his brother, press advisor, MLA representative, and to his whole family. The industry plot was given to CM's wife. BJP highlighted that Sand, stone chips, and illegal coal theft was going on in the state and now it has been proved. ED has arrested and seized the cash from Pooja Singhal's house and I think its heat will go to CM Hemant Soren. ED has done great work and every political party has appreciated it. In coming days, every politician and bureaucrat involved will be arrested. There is a nexus between Jharkhand CM and IAS Pooja Singhal as the interrogation began, there were protests going on against BJP, and workers were threatened by JMM. The nexus will be soon exposed," he said.

ED arrests Jharkhand's Mining Secretary Pooja Singhal

Jharkhand's Mining Secretary, IAS officer Pooja Singhal has been arrested in a money laundering case. Her arrest was initiated after seven hours of interrogation earlier in the day. She was also interrogated the day before, for over nine hours by the Enforcement Directorate about the five-year-old case, which pertains to the alleged diversion of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme funds worth Rs 18.6 crore.

On May 6, the ED raided properties linked to Singhal and her family members in connection with the case. On the said date, the IAS' Chartered Accountant (CA) Suman Kumar's residence was also raided. In the raid, over Rs 19.31 crore of cash was recovered. Also recovered were a few incriminating documents. A day after the recovery, on May 7, Kumar, who also used to work for Singhal's husband Abhishek Jha, was arrested and sent to five days of ED custody.

