BJP Hails CM Yogi-led UP Govt For Action Taken In Religious Conversion Case

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Wednesday praised the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government over the actions taken in relation to the religious conversion case. The BJP spokesperson, while speaking to the Republic Meida Network, termed the arrest as a strong message and hit out at the political parties and personnel for allegedly allowing such illegal actions to happen. Earlier in the day, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) confirmed the arrest of Islamic scholar Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui over the charges of illegal religious conversions. He was nabbed in Meerut and is currently being interrogated by UP Police.

Reacting to the arrest of the Islamic scholar in relation to the conversion case, Gaurav Bhatia said that the UP government was sending a strong message in the matter. “The message is strong and clear, no one is above the law and the Yogi Adityanath government is acting against the perpetrators.” The BJP spokesperson went on to hit out at the opposition parties for not backing the UP government and police in such matters.

“There is a very strong backing of political parties like the Samajwadi party and the Congress to appease a certain minority and I distinctly recollect how Akhilesh Yadav had said in the past that he doesn’t trust the UP police regarding the arrests of some alleged terrorists. It is once again proven by the Yogi Adityanath government that the rule of law will prevail and nobody will be allowed to pressurise or illegally convert a citizen of our country,” Bhatia said. He further reiterated that no one will be allowed to forcibly convert any individuals in the country and action will continue to be taken in the matter.

UP ATS arrests Islamic cleric Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui

The UP ATS on Wednesday arrested a cleric involved in India's 'largest' Religious Conversion Syndicate. UP ATS arrested Islamic scholar Maulana Kalim Siddiqui, a resident of Muzaffarnagar. Police officials informed that Siddiqui runs a trust named Jamia Imam Waliullah, which funds several madrassas.

Police officials said that the 64-year-old Islamic scholar received huge foreign funding to carry out the functioning of the trust. Following the arrest, Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said in a press conference that the investigation showed Maulana Kalim Siddiqui being involved in the work of illegal religious conversion.

ADG Prashant Kumar said that the investigation shows that Siddiqui's trust received Rs 3 crore in foreign funding including Rs 1.5 crore from Bahrain. Six ATS teams have been formed to investigate the matter. He further said that the conversions were being done organizationally in a planned manner while also stating that many other organizations were also involved in the case.

Religious conversion case

Earlier in June, Umar Gautam along with eight others were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police for allegedly running a conversion racket. Following the arrest, the UP Police had informed that the racket involved the conversion of deaf children and women to Islam and more than 1,000 people were converted. Police statement further said that more than a dozen deaf and dumb children in Noida were also converted. The police said that during the interrogation, the arrested accused confessed to converting nearly 250 to 300 people every year.

(Image: ANI)