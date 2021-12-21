BJP Hails Derek O' Brien's Suspension; Quips Opposition Is Making Mockery Of Democracy

TMC MP Derek O Brien was suspended from participating further in the ongoing winter session in the Rajya Sabha for his ‘unruly behaviour’ on Tuesday. The senior TMC leader was suspended for throwing the rule book at the Rajya Sabha Chair during a heated discussion.

The BJP condemned the 'unruly behaviour' of the TMC leader and lauded his suspension, calling it an appropriate measure. While speaking with Republic TV on the issue, BJP MP In the Upper House, Rakesh Sinha said the Opposition was dwelling in such acts of violence inside the sacred house of democracy repeatedly and is mocking democracy. He also drew parallels with the behaviour of the 12 MPs who were suspended previously for causing violence during the monsoon session of the parliament.

Condemning Derek O’ Brien for throwing the rule book, Sinha said, “You have the right to criticize the government, you have the right to express your dissatisfaction, but there are some rules of the Parliament. If you throw the rule book of Rajya Sabha on the table of the general secretary then such an action is not only violent and provocative but is also an insult to Parliamentary democracy. Such actions are not acceptable in any parliamentary democracy.”

“Throwing Rule Book means insulting the chair, disregarding the chair. This is a mockery of democracy, and the opposition is demonstrating it through its actions. Opposition is using violent means in the house, even in the past the 12 MPs that have been suspended used violent means. We had thought that they would learn and improve themselves, but Derek’s behaviour showed they are degrading democracy. Derek O’ Brien is a senior TMC member and a seasoned Parliamentary leader, this was not expected from him,” Sinha added.

BJP MP Arun Singh also criticised the incident and said that the action taken against him is appropriate as TMC’s MP’s behaviour was deplorable

He said, “Derek O Brien is the TMC’s floor leader and such kind of behaviour is not expected from him. Previously, the 12 MPs who acted violently and threw papers, microphones at the chair were suspended. The common people get hurt after seeing their leaders behaving in such an unruly manner in the revered Parliament. His behavior is highly condemnable and the action taken against him is good.”

This is an insult to the whole country: Piyush Goyal

While, the leader of the BJP in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal also condemned the act and in a tweet wrote, “The way the Trinamool Congress leader threw the rule book, it is not only an insult to the Chair, the Secretary-General, or the House but the entire country. This type of politics, and if such a tradition is passed on to the next generation, threatens the democratic traditions of the country.”

Suspended for protesting BJP from 'bulldozing' bill: Derek O' Brien

After the suspension, Derek O’ Brien took to Twitter and said that he has been suspended for protesting BJP for ‘bulldozing’ the Election Laws Bill 2021. He added that the last time he was suspended from the Parliament was during the passage of the farm laws and ‘everyone knows what happened to it.’ He hoped that the current ‘Election laws Bill 2021’ will also be repealed soon.

"Today, suspended while protesting against BJP making a mockery of Parliament and Bulldozing the Election Laws Bill 2021," tweets TMC MP Derek O'Brien after his suspension from Rajya Sabha for "unruly behaviour".

