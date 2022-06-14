As the Central Government has approved a massive military recruitment scheme named 'Agnipath' for the induction of young soldiers into the Indian Army, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on June 14 hailed the historic move, stating that this scheme will boost employment opportunities for the youth of the country.

Speaking at an official party press meet, BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "It's every child's dream to join the forces and serve the country. The youth will be able to serve the nation for four years. When the youth will get an opportunity to join the defence forces, it will give more power to the country. This is visionary thinking. Our country's biggest strength is its youth. It'll help in strengthening the defence force. We should also link it with the 'Skill India'."

"This will increase the employment opportunities for the youth. A good package will be provided, and it will also boost their self-confidence. The country and society will benefit from it. The defence forces have to remain competitive and hence this historic decision has been taken. This is a very proud moment for all of us," Bhatia added.

Under the Agnipath scheme, 'Agniveers' would be recruited in the Indian Army, Air Force or Navy for a four-year tenure. The average age profile of the Armed forces would be reduced from 32 to 26 with the implementation of this scheme. The mega scheme was announced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with three services chiefs including COAS General Manoj Pande, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Admiral R Hari Kumar at the National Media Centre on Tuesday.

What is Agnipath Recruitment Scheme?

Launched by the Defence Ministry of India, the Agnipath scheme will recruit more than 45,000 youngsters on an annual basis for a four-year duration, which will include six months of basic training and a monthly allowance of Rs 30,000 to 40,000. The selected candidates will also be entitled to medals, awards, and insurance coverage like the regular cadre of soldiers, airmen, and sailors. After the completion of four years, only 25% of the troops will be retained or re-enlisted for further service, and they will be selected on the basis of their willingness and medical fitness.

Image: AP, Twitter