BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Home Minister Amit Shah welcomed Sharjeel Imam's arrest, saying that the government is 'hard on traitors and he deserves to rot in jail'.

On the other hand, the Communist Party of India (CPI) leader D Raja has said the law must take its course against the accused. He further questioned the Delhi Police and HM Amit Shah about why there has been no arrest in the case of masked goons who entered the JNU gates and created havoc on the campus.