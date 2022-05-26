BJP Hails Verdict On Yasin Malik; 'Unfortunate Malik-ecosystem Still Operational In India'

BJP's Shehzad Poonawala welcoming the life imprisonment to Yasin Malik, questioned his supporters, 'Will they still deny his role in the butchering of Kashmiri-Hindus'? and also added that it is unfortunate the 'Malik-Ecosystem is still operational in India'. However, Poonawala stated the verdict has proved 'truth can be harassed for 32 years but cannot be defeated'.

Poonawala said, "Satyamev Jayate, the person who was responsible for the butchering of the Kashmiri-Hindus has been punished. He is known as the 'Butcher of Kashmiri hindus', 'Poster boy of Islamic Jihad', 'Poster boy of Pakistan sponsored terrorism'.

'Will the Malik ecosystem still deny his involvement in the killings of Kashmiri Hindus'?

"The life imprisonment sentence has proved truth can be harassed for 32 years but, it cannot be defeated. In addition to the life imprisonment sentence in the terror-funding case, he will also be sentenced in other cases in the future," said Poonawala. However, he also added now that Malik has been booked for his crimes, he questioned, will the members of the Malik-ecosystem acknowledge that he was responsible for the killing of the Kashmiri hindus. "Some of his sympathisers are in Pakistan, who repeatedly come in support of him but there are many elements of the ecosyem in India too, who support Malik. They sohuld answer, whether they will still deny Malik's role in the killings of Kasmiri Hindus", Poonawala added.

PDP's Mehbooba Mufti says, 'Pakistani judiciary is better than India's'

Mufti ahead of the sentencing of Yasin Malik derided the Indian judiciary comparing it with the Judicial system in Pakistan and also said, death penalty to Malik will not help in solving the Kasmir issue. She said, "A man was lynched in Pakistan, they sentenced 6 people to death by hanging & 12 others to life imprisonment. Several Akhlaqs have been lynched here (India) after 2015. They're garlanded, not punished. That's the difference between their judiciary & this judiciary."

Yasin Malik sentenced to life imprisonment in terror funding case

A special NIA court, on May 19, convicted Yasin Malik after he pleaded guilty to all charges against him. According to the case registered by the NIA in 2017, Malik formed the Joint Resistance Leadership along with Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umer Farooq in 2016 in order to support the cause of J&K's secession from India.

NIA proved the separatist leader as an accused in the following charges:

He played a vital role in orchestrating stone-pelting incidents in J&K.

Has setup well organised money sourcing network for carrying out terrorists acts.

He was closely associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

