'BJP Has Got Upper Hand...': Owaisi Slams Oppn After 'central Agencies Misused' Plea Nixed

Asaduddin Owaisi criticised the opposition move to approach the Supreme court alleging misuse of central agencies by the central government. Terming the decision as ‘unwise’, he stated that the apex court's ruling to dismiss the opposition's plea against the government has given an opportunity to the ruling BJP to prove they have a favourable ruling of the highest judicial authority. This comes after the Supreme Court on April 5 quashed the appeal by the 14 opposition parties over alleged abuse of power by the central government in using agencies like CBI and ED against the leaders of the opposition parties.

#WATCH | This was a wrong step, not a correct way of doing politics when we are facing a formidable opponent like BJP led by Narendra Modi. Going to the Supreme Court was an unwise decision. Now, this has given BJP an opportunity to say that SC is supporting us: AIMIM MP A Owaisi pic.twitter.com/44TPnuQ7Pi April 5, 2023

“This was a wrong step, not a correct way of doing politics when we are facing a formidable opponent like BJP led by Narendra Modi. You have given a handle to the BJP that we were right, the Supreme Court has rejected your plea. Going to the Supreme Court was an unwise decision. You should have done something that would have resulted in a concrete outcome,” said Owaisi.

This comes after the Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a petition filed by 14 opposition parties, led by the Indian National Congress, alleging “arbitrary use” of central probe agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The bench headed by CJI, which also included Justices P S Narasimha and JB Pardiwala, said, "You want that in cases of punishment up to 7 years if the conditions are not being violated, then there should be no arrest. If there is no case like child abuse or rape, then there should be no arrest. How can we say that? If this has to be done then it is the work of the legislature, we cannot make separate guidelines for the politicians."

The red-faced opposition later withdrew the plea. "You please come back to us when you have an individual criminal case or group of cases," the bench said. Earlier in March, Supreme court Advocate Abhishek Singhvi urged the apex court for an urgent hearing in the appeal of misuse of central agencies by the Centre. He had claimed that over 95 per cent of the cases filed by the CBI and ED are against the leaders of the opposition parties. "Second statistics, pre-2014 and post-2014: there is a humongous jump in cases. The rate of conviction is four to five per cent. We are asking for pre-arrest guidelines and post-arrest bail guidelines," Singhvi had said.