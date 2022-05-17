'BJP Has Hate Calendar To Ignite Such Issues Until Polls': Akhilesh Yadav On Gyanvapi Row

Amid the Gyanvapi Mosque row, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party. The leader stated that these sorts of incidents are being deliberately stirred up by the party or by their aides in order to create a divide in society. BJP has a hate calendar to ignite such issues till the elections arrive, he said. Citing the rising inflation and unemployment in the country, the SP chief claimed that the government doesn't have an answer for the real issues as basic amenities are getting expensive for the common man.

"Gynavapi-like incidents being deliberately stirred up by BJP itself or by their aides behind the veil. Fuel & food amenities are getting expensive. They don't have answers on inflation & unemployment. BJP has a hate calendar to bring up such issues until elections," said Akhilesh Yadav.

Gynavapi-like incidents being deliberately stirred up by BJP itself or by their aides behind veil.Fuel & food amenities are getting expensive. They don't have answer on inflation & unemployment. BJP has hate calendar to bring up such issues until elections:SP chief Akhilesh Yadav pic.twitter.com/pUPYOXa0Fv — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 17, 2022

Taking a jibe at BJP's 'One Nation One Ration', SP Chief said, "When we witness such debates, we don't know what property of the country has been sold. BJP gave the slogan of 'One Nation One Ration', but it seems they are working for 'One Nation One Businessman'.

Row over Gyanvapi survey

The Gyanvapi Mosque is located close to the iconic Kashi Vishwanath temple and the two monuments share the same complex. Last month, a Varanasi local court had ordered a videography survey of the Masjid complex following a suit filed by a group of women seeking permission for daily prayers before idols located on its outer walls. The survey, which was halted due to opposition from the Mosque authorities, resumed on May 14 following a local court order.

As the survey resumed, the Varanasi Court directed the Court commissioner to submit the report by May 17. However, the report was not ready and the commission tasked with the videography survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex has sought additional time from a local court to submit its report as it is yet to be prepared, an official said. The court has now given two days additional time to submit its report.

Court-appointed commissioner, Ajay Mishra, who was part of the commission that was tasked with a videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque, has been removed by the court for allegedly leaking information to the media and taking sides. The report will now be submitted by Vishal Singh and the hearing will take place on May 19.

(Image: ANI/PTI)