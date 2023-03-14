BJP Has No Claim On Entire Hindu Society, Muthalik Free To Contest Polls: Eshwarappa

BJP leader K S Eshwarappa on Tuesday said the ruling BJP does not claim to have adopted the entire Hindu society, and pointed out that anyone has a right to contest in a democracy in light of Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik's decision to fight the upcoming Karnataka polls.

Speaking to reporters at the party's 'Vijaya Sankalpa Yatre' in Udupi, the former state minister said the ruling BJP is making all efforts to protect the interests of the Hindu community.

While reacting to a query on Muthalik's decision to contest from Karkala constituency in Udupi district, the BJP leader contended that everyone has a right to contest elections in a democratic setup.

"Muthalik may be a Hindu leader, but we have not adopted the entire Hindu society. Others also can take the initiative and people will decide and vote," he said.

On his controversial remark on 'Azaan' (Muslim call for prayer), Eshwarappa reiterated his stand, saying his views were that of the general public. "If Azaan is played four to five times a day at the time of examinations, how can the students focus on their studies," he said, claiming that his stand has received public support.

Eshwarappa, who is in charge of the 'Vijaya Sankalpa Yatre' in Udupi, said the Congress will fail in its efforts to win from the district where it drew a blank in the last elections.

He said former chief minister Siddaramaiah had never visited the famous Sri Krishna Math and temple at Udupi, though the Congress leader had attended many functions there as CM.

Udupi district-in-charge Minister S Angara, BJP Udupi district president Kuilady Suresh Naik and local MLA K Raghupati Bhat were present at the rally.