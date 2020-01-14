'BJP Has No Respect For Constitution', Says BSP On Neta's 'bury Alive' Threat

After BJP leader Raghuraj Singh's controversial threat of burying alive those who raise slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BSP leader and National Spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Tuesday has slammed the BJP leader stating that the party's leadership has no respect for the Constitution which has been created by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.

READ | Sanjay Singh Slams Raghuraj Singh's "bury Them Alive" Threat; Demands Strict Action

'No respect for democratic system'

"I think this kind of language which is being used by the BJP leadership, particularly in Uttar Pradesh and Bengal and in some other places prove that they have no respect for the voices of the students. The students who are raising their voices are demanding justice", Bhadoria said.

"By using such a language, saying that they shall bury them alive, they shall beat them up and they shall also shoot them up. This only proves that they have no respect for the Constitution which was created and made by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. They have no respect for the democratic system in India. I think soon the people of this country when an opportunity comes, will show them the door and that will be the end of this kind of autocratic rule," Bhadoria further added.

READ | BJP Leader's Shocking Threat: 'Will Bury Alive Those Sloganeering Against PM Modi, Yogi'

Speaking about the protests in various universities and the HRD's alleged leniency towards the JNU Vice-chancellor, the BSP leader said, "There are over 22 campuses where the students are protesting because of the fee hike, because of the unemployment. The government has completely failed on this front and the Education Minister, when he says that everything is just in universities is not making a correct assessment of the situation".

BJP leader Raghuraj Singh sparked a controversy after he said that he will bury alive those who raise slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

READ | BJP's Dilip Ghosh: 'People Damaging Property Will Be Shot Like Those In UP'

Referring to the protests held by students of Aligarh Muslim University, Singh said, "You will take tax money for your university and raise slogans against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi? I will bury you alive," Singh said.

The minister was addressing a public gathering here on Sunday organized in support of the newly amended citizenship law.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | 'Bengal Is No Uttar Pradesh': Mamata Banerjee Hits Back At Dilip Ghosh's Shocking Threat