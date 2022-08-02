BJP Has Pledged To 'end Dynasty In Politics, Corruption': Gajendra Shekhawat In Telangana

On August 2, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, while addressing a gathering at the Praja Sangrama Yatra, in Telangana's capital, Hyderabad, said that his party has pledged to end dynasty in politics and corruption not just in the state of Telangana but the entire nation.

While touching upon the 'special relationship' between the BJP and the state of Telangana and taking a jibe at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Shekhawat said, "In the struggle for Telangana, BJP played a key role. Some people have conspired to make everyone forget about this. Some are brushing aside the interest of the Telangana residents to benefit their own families. KCR, get off the throne." "Thanks to your blessings, BJP has become the biggest political party in the world. We've taken a pledge to end dynasty in politics, to have no tolerance for corruption, and to give precedence to the interest of the nation, " the Union Minister added.

Shekhawat also took to Twitter to talk about the meeting, and wrote in Hindi, "During the Praja Sangram Yatra in Telangana, while establishing a direct dialogue with the people of Telangana in Vangapalli, I spoke what they feel."

Praja Sangram Yatra

BJP's head of Telangana, Bandi Sanjay Kumar embarked on phase three of the Praja Sangram Yatra, a yatra for the next 24 days by foot, to expose the "misdeeds and corrupt rule" of the CM KCR-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government.

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay took up Praja Sangrama Padayatra in order to transform Telangana into a democratic Telangana without problems.

In the third phase, Sanjay will do a 328-kilometre-long 'padyatra' through five districts namely Bhuvanagiri, Nalgonda, Janagam, Warangal and Hanmakonda.

(With inputs from ANI)