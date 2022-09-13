BJP Has Plunged J-K Into Unprecedented Political Uncertainty: Wani

Congress on Monday alleged that the BJP has pushed Jammu and Kashmir into unprecedented political uncertainty by failing to maintain law and order and indulging in politics of hate.

J&K Congress chief Vikar Rasool Wani also hit out at the parties who have allied with the right-wing party in the past and said "parties who have allied with the BJP cannot be trusted by the people of Jammu and Kashmir".

"BJP ever since getting access to power in Delhi had been on a rampage of dispossessing and disempowering common people of Jammu and Kashmir. It's not about a particular community or a sect, they have went berserk against all of us collectively. We have been used as political cannon fodders by BJP all across the country", Wani said.

He said people want change, as the BJP has failed on all fronts of governance especially unchecked price rise, record unemployment besides other anti-employees, anti-trade, and anti-poor politics in J&K.

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir have only one option to fight this monster of hate and discrimination, and that option is the Indian National Congress, the only party which hasn't and which will never cozy with BJP," Wani said while criticizing the leaders whose political career is at its dusk but are still busy in implementing the "Nagpur's agenda" in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that people of all sections are completely fed up with the BJP, as there is an uncontrolled price rise, and record unemployment in J&K.

"Having failed to give employment to the highest number of educated unemployed youth, the Centre and UT Administration is beating about bushes and finding faults in the past Govts", he said.

JKPCC Chief said that people of all sections have turned against the BJP, and that's why elections are being delayed for fear of losing polls.

"The fact is that the BJP government has failed to deliver to the people on all fronts and would be wiped out of J&K whenever assembly elections take place here".

Wani alleged that Jammu has witnessed huge setbacks due to the revocation of statehood by the BJP government including the seizing of jobs, land, and the suppression of political and civil rights.

JKPCC Working President Raman Bhalla also castigated the Centre for remaining busy in rhetoric rather than doing work on the ground.

He said that the situation on ground zero in J&K is contrary to the claims of the BJP leadership over colossal development and lasting peace.