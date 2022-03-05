As polling in 5 states comes close to an end, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Saturday addressed a press conference alongside Home Minister Amit Shah where he thanked the public for voting in favour of the BJP. Exuding confidence of a return in BJP-ruled states of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Manipur, Nadda stated that the saffron party would witness a 'firm majority' in these states.

"We followed COVID protocols and tried to do a good effective poll campaigning. I want to thank the public for voting in favour of the BJP. Public of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Manipur have decided to bring back our govt with a majority. The first phase of elections in 5 states started during COVID's third wave. From 8 Jan-22 Feb, we had to campaign within several COVID protocols. We want to thank the people across five states for following all COVID protocols," said JP Nadda.

He added, "The BJP is set to come back with a firm majority in the states we were in the government - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. Our focus area was majorly empowerment - of women, youth, poor and needy and farmers among other sectors."

Will perform better than expected in Punjab: Nadda

The BJP President also revealed that in these 4 states, the party's focus had been on the development of educational institutions, connectivity, highways, airports and more. "In UP, 5 airports have come up, 10 universities, 78 degree colleges, 28 engineering colleges, 59 medical colleges have been started," Nadda shared.

The leader further added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to empower the poor, oppressed, deprived, exploited would bear a positive effect in the elections. "The public got a positive attitude towards all the public welfare schemes of the central government," he remarked.

Besides the BJP-ruled states, Nadda also predicted that the party had also witnessed 'positive public support' from Punjab. "As far as Punjab is concerned. For the first time there we are fighting on more than 65 seats. We will bring better results there than expected," said Nadda.