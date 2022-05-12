BJP has turned UP into 'rape state': Akhilesh

Lucknow, May 12 (PTI) Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday alleged the ruling BJP government has "bulldozed" law and order, and has made Uttar Pradesh a "rape state", where women are not safe.

The state government under the BJP has proved to be insensitive towards women, Yadav said in a statement here.

"The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has bulldozed law and order. It has now become most unsafe for women. Schools, homes, police stations and now in hospitals, rapes are taking place. Uttar Pradesh has been made a rape state under the second government of the BJP. It has proved insensitive towards women," he said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should not give false advertisements of law and order to deceive people, Yadav said.

The SP chief alleged that in Kanpur, the police picked up a mother-daughter duo without any FIR, and the woman killed herself after being harassed.

The rape incidents of Lalitpur, Aligarh and Mirzapur have brought bad name to the state, he added.

"Under the double-engine government, the rate of crime has risen with double speed. Police stations have become hotspots of anarchy. While development has been set aside by the government, hatred and activities to divide the society are being promoted," Yadav claimed.

The NHRC has issued several notices to Uttar Pradesh for custodial deaths, he added. PTI ABN IJT

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)