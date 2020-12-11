BJP Having BYOS (Bring Your Own Security) Party In WB: Mahua Moitra Echoes Mamata's Jibe

A day after attack on BJP chief JP Nadda's convoy in Kolkata, TMC MP Mahua Moitra repeated Mamata Banerjee's statement and said that BJP leaders are given security by CRPF, CISF. She mocked the forces saying that it's a 'shame' that they cannot protect the BJP chief. She also termed attack on Nadda as a 'staged one' and said that BJP has "BYOS" that is "Bring your own Security."

Had heard of college BYOB parties



@BJP having a BYOS (Bring Your Own Security) party everyday in Bengal - CRPF, CISF & every central force imaginable accompanies each two-bit leader who visits



Shame they can’t protect you from staged “attacks” — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) December 11, 2020

READ | Attack on Nadda’s convoy: Mamata out to suppress opposition, says Uttarakhand CM

Mamata: 'BJP is doing drama'

Earlier on Thursday, Banerjee cast doubts if the attack was a planned one. Addressing a public meeting in Kolkata, Banerjee said who could dare attack the BJP, which was under the CRPF's protection. She added that she would not let another riot-like situation occur in Bengal, as it happened when a Vidyasagar statue was vandalised during an Amit Shah rally.

"Why are there 50 Cabs for one program? If they overtake each other, accidents will happen. So, whether it is a planned attack? Who is throwing stones? Is there a satellite fixed to the tail car?" she said adding, "You have so many CRPF, central force, how someone would attack your convoy? BJP is doing drama. They don't have any work to do."

READ | Attack on Nadda outburst of people's anger against BJP: TMC MP Abhishek

Nadda's convoy attacked

Retorting to Mamata Banerjee's jibe on the attack on his convoy, BJP chief J P Nadda, on Thursday, said that Banerjee had no knowledge of administration. "If Mamata di thinks so, this suggests she has no knowledge of administration. She has zero knowledge. CRPF and other forces don't walk on roads and provide security," said Nadda.

Earlier in the day, stones were hurled at BJP national president J P Nadda's convoy when it was on its way to Diamond Harbour area in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district from Kolkata. BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's car's windows were also completely shattered in the commotion, as per visuals. Taking to Twitter, Vijayvargiya said that Bengal Police was already informed about JP Nadda's visit but still they failed in providing him security. According to PTI sources, vehicles of media personnel, too, were not spared. The police later intervened and ensured the passage of the convoy.

Previously, BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh said that there has been a security lapse during party president JP Nadda's visit to the state. He alleged that there was no presence of police at his events on Wednesday.

READ | 'BJP's strength is opposition': JP Nadda undeterred by convoy attack, vows to oust WB govt

READ | Nadda Retorts To Mamata Banerjee's 'CRPF Jibe'; Says 'They Don't Provide Road Security'