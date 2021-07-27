BJP High Command Will Announce Name Of Next Karnataka CM After Discussions: State Minister

After BS Yediyurappa recently tendered his resignation from the post of Karnataka CM, top BJP officials have been holding discussions for shortlisting candidates for the said post. Karnataka Minister Murugesh Nirani, on Tuesday, mentioned that the party high command is set to announce the name of the next CM after deliberation. BS Yediyurappa submitted his resignation as Karnataka Chief Minister to Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot on Monday, who accepted his resignation and asked him to continue as the caretaker Chief Minister until alternative arrangements are made.

BJP set to announce next Karnataka CM post detailed discussions

Karnataka State Minister, Nirani, while addressing the media at Bengaluru airport sais, "We will abide by the (BJP) high command's decision. The high command will announce the name of the CM after discussions. Our agenda is to work as a party worker."

A day before Yediyurappa gave in his resignation, Nirani was in Delhi to have a meeting with BJP leaders, as per party sources although he said he was on a personal visit. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party is likely to send central observers to Karnataka, namely: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and party general secretary Arun Singh.

The two senior party leaders will have discussions with the state BJP legislators as well as senior party leadership for finalising a candidate to fill in the shoes of the next CM post. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad have previously held a meeting on the issue According to sources, Pradhan and Singh are likely to hold wide consultations in Karnataka and brief the central BJP leadership before the name of the next CM is announced.

The central observers will also be interacting with Yediyurappa, who has a strong footprint in the state. The party leadership is keen on having the ex CMs full support in choosing his successor. Yediyurappa announced his resignation while addressing an official event marking the completion of two years of his government on July 26. He was the first chief minister of BJP in South India.

Some of the possible names that have come up for the potential CM post are- Jagadish Shettar, Murugesh Niran, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Laxman Savadi, CN Ashwath Narayan, Aravind Bellad, Pralhad Joshi, CT Ravi, BL Santhosh and R Ashoka.

A majority of Lingayat strongmen had thrown in the weight behind Yeddiyurappa which led to the delay in the change of Chief Minister in the state. The state is set to go for assembly polls in 2023.

(With ANI inputs) (IMAGE- PTI)