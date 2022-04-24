Last Updated:

BJP Highlights 'AAP Govt Selling GoI Initiatives' Amid Delhi Education Model Debate

As the debate over the 'Delhi model of education' continues, the Bharatiya Janata Party showcased the facilities and illustrations that adorn the schools.

Sudeshna Singh
As the debate over the 'Delhi model of education' continues, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday showcased the facilities and illustrations that adorn the school walls. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the saffron party's IT Cell in-charge Amit Malviya shared pictures of Sarv Siksha Abhiyan and Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan illustrations on the wall of Delhi schools and reflected on what was being sold by the AAP government. 

"Is nothing but GoI initiative...' said Malviya on Twitter. In a separate tweet, the party's IT Cell in-charge had claimed that Arvind Kejriwal's 'fake education model' l fares poorly on all parameters when compared to Puducherry, which is the same size as Delhi, let alone bigger states like Kerala, Gujarat, or even Punjab for that matter. 

"Kejriwal should visit schools run by BJP ruled Puducherry and learn…" he further said, in a follow-up tweet to where he had shown how Kejriwal, CM of Delhi, a UT, much like Puducherry, often tries punching above his weight, speaks of a “Delhi Model”.

The Delhi Model debate

The whole debate started after it was claimed that Kerala had sent officials to learn about the Delhi model. On Twitter, Atishi AAP MLA and Delhi Vidhan Sabha's Education Committee chairperson posted a few pictures from a government school in Delhi and stated that it was 'wonderful' to host officials from Kerala at one of the government schools in Kalkaji.

However, soon thereafter, the Kerala Education Department refuted claims that it had sent officials to learn about the 'Delhi model'. On the same platform, the Education Minister of Kerala, V Sivankutty claimed that all assistance was provided to officials who had come from Delhi to learn the 'Kerala model'.  "We would like to know which 'officials' were welcomed by the AAP MLA," wrote Sivankutty. 

