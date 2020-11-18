BJP Highlights Congress' Involvement In AgustaWestland Scam, Asks Gandhis To Break Silence

As senior Congress leader Kamal Nath's link to the AgustaWestland scam has been unearthed, the BJP has demanded that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi address the nation over the party's alleged involvement in the Rs 3,600 crore scam and come clean. BJP National Spokesperson Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore on Wednesday detailed on the investigations in the AgustaWestland Scam and specifically pointed out former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's involvement, highlighting that he had been named by Christian James Michel - a key accused in the case. The BJP Spokesperson also went back in time to call attention to the then UPA Defence Minister AK Anthony's admission that kickbacks were taken in the VVIP Chopper deal.

Detailing on the investigations in the AgustaWestland Scam, Rathore referred to the deposition by key-accused Christian Michel, in which he mentioned that he had a meeting with an Italian lady's son who is next in line to become the Prime Minister, adding that AgustaWestland had also pressurized the Prime Minister through the party elite.

"In the charge sheet, it has been mentioned conclusively that kickbacks were paid to defence officials, bureaucrats, politicians and all this is based on the documents seized by the Swiss Police. The deposition by Christian Michelle and in the interrogation of another accused - Rajiv Saxena - when all this is connected a lot of things are revealed. In communication by Christian Michelle in 2009, he wrote, 'We have pressurized by the Prime Minister through the party elite. We had a meeting with an Italian lady's son who is next in line to become the PM'," Rajyavardhan Rathore said in a press conference on Wednesday.

The BJP also attacked the Congress over its hands in several other scams, mostly which included defence deals. Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi for tweeting on every issue, Rathore demanded that the former Congress chief should also address the nation about his party's involvement in the AgustaWestland scam.

'Bofors, Jeep, Scorpene and now AgustaWestland'

"At one end, the Army is putting their lives on the line to protect the country and on the other end, instead of equipping the Army with better infrastructure, the government was leaning towards scams. From Bofors scam, Jeep scam, Tata truck scam, Scorpene deal scam, and now AgustaWestland scam - all these took place under the Congress regime and are related to the Defence Ministry," he said.

"The press briefing by Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad yesterday was to demand an answer from Sonia Gandhi and Congress on these scams but up till now, they have remained silent. The person who tweets on every small thing, whose name has come forth in the investigation by Italy and India, despite that the Gandhi family has been silent. What is the reason that Congress is always linked to Defence scams? Why is Rahul Gandhi silent? I urge him to come forth and clarify," Rathore added.

Kamal Nath's son under ED scanner

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday unearthed the alleged involvement of senior Congress leader Kamal Nath's sons- Bakul Nath and Nakul Nath in the high-profile case. As per ED probe, his sons were beneficiaries of a firm that received 14.2 million USD as kickbacks in connection with the case. Additionally, Kamal Nath's nephew Ratul Puri also received kickbacks to the tune of Rs 1 million USD. Accused Rajeev Saxena, who was deported from Dubai in connection with the case, has also come forward with the names of other Congress leaders, which are yet to be looked into.

AgustaWestland scam

The Congress-led UPA government in 2010 signed the contract worth Rs 3,600 crores to procure 12 AgustaWestland AW101 helicopters. It was alleged that bribes were paid to middlemen and even politicians in the procurement.

The scam was first unearthed in Italy when the CEO of AgustaWestland Bruno Spagnolini was arrested by Italian authorities on charges the company bribed middlemen to secure the deal with the Indian Air Force (IAF). In 2013, an investigation began into allegations of bribery and corruption involving several senior officials and the helicopter manufacturer AgustaWestland.

