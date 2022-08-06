BJP Hits Back After AAP Alleges 'ex-LG's U-turn' On Excise Policy; 'Why Were They Silent?'

After Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accused former lieutenant governor Anil Baijal of changing his stance on opening liquor shops in unauthorised areas, Bharatiya Janata Party slammed the Aam Aadmi Party for making up a "lie".

Addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "Lie and Aam Aadmi Party, abuse and accuse party, are both synonyms. It is necessary to expose the lie of AAP. The L-G did work as per the law. Sisodia claimed L-G changed his stance on someone's advice. Why were they silent till now? AAP is trying to divert the attention after CBI, ED, Economic Offence Wing launched a probe into excise policy."

He alleged that Delhi's new excise policy allowed manufacturers to enter retail and blacklisted firms were permitted to open liquor shops. "Manish Sisodia also allowed the cartel to operate."

"A rebate of Rs 144 crore was given to the liquor companies by Manisha Sisodia during the COVID-19 period without permission. He then took the cabinet's decision on this but cancelled the notice later. To hide one lie, they are making up more."

Manish Sisodia alleges 'LG's u-turn in excise policy caused huge loss', demands CBI probe

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Saturday accused former L-G Anil Baijal of changing his stand over opening liquor vends in unauthorised localities, claiming that it caused a loss of thousands of crores to the city government.

The AAP leader said that he has forwarded the details to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and demanded a probe into it.

"Under the new excise policy, 849 shops were to be opened across Delhi, including in unauthorised areas. The LG did not object to the proposal and approved it," Sisodia said.

However, two days after the policy was implemented, the L-G on November 15 2021 claimed his stand and presented a condition that consent from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) would be required for opening liquor shops in unauthorised areas, he alleged.

"As a result of this change of stand by the LG, the shops could not be opened in unauthorised areas, leading to a loss of revenue of thousands of crores to the government. On the other hand, the shops that opened witnessed a huge income," Sisodia said.

Anil Baijal was the L-G when the AAP government implemented a new excise policy in November 2021. The policy has been withdrawn now by Arvind Kejriwal's government and it is preparing to run liquor slops under the old excise regime through its undertakings from September 1. This comes after current L-G VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into alleged procedural lapses in the implementation of Excise Policy 2021-22.