BJP Hits Back After Kejriwal's Attack On Centre; Differentiates Freebies & Welfare Schemes

With the 'revdi culture' debate gaining momentum against the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks and the Supreme Court's observations, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday hit out at Arvind Kejriwal, underlining the difference between freebies and welfare schemes.

Speaking to Republic TV, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi stated that the Prime Minister had expressed his strong disapproval on 'freebies', but had always backed welfare schemes for the vulnerable section of the population.

"Every positive action of PM Modi has a negative opposite reaction by all Opposition parties. He (Kejriwal) does not understand the difference between freebies and welfare measures. He has said no to freebies but the vulnerable section of the population should be protected through welfare measures. Over 80 crore people are secured with 5kgs of anaj every month. This is not a freebie. In different areas, Prime Minister has introduced such measures," said Sarangi.

She added, "Arvind Kejriwal ji just to garner votes talks of free electricity, giving land to all, without understanding provisions. He is just eyeing votes, which is what Prime Minister is taking against. PM Modi has been an ardent advocate of politics of development, we want sustainability of initiatives. Freebies are symbols of ad hocism. We need to talk about infra, long-term measures, that would help us build a self-reliant India."

War of words between Kejriwal & Centre

Inaugurating the second-generation ethanol plant of India Oil Corporation in Panipat on Wednesday, PM Modi reiterated his disapproval of the freebie culture. According to the PM, announcing doles would hurt the interests of the honest taxpayers of the country.

This was perceived as a criticism of AAP, which has made poll promises such as free electricity up to 300 units, a monthly allowance of Rs 3,000 to unemployed youth, and a monthly allowance of Rs 1,000 for all women above the age of 18 years.

After the Prime Minister's remarks, Kejriwal addressed the media on Thursday and launched a tirade against the Centre on the GST hike, prices of fuel, and the Agnipath scheme and questioned 'where' the money of the taxpayers was going.

"It is for the first time in the history of the country that the Centre, justifying their Agnipath Yojna, said they're doing it so they do not have to pay pensions to defence persons anymore. Centre has time and again repeated that they don't have money, have decreased money that was given to states. Tax being collected is much higher as compared to 2014 but they have no money. Where is the money going?" questioned Kejriwal.

"Never in past 75 years has govt taxed basic food grains. Tax over petrol & diesel is over 1000 cr. They're now saying all free things by govt should end, fees should be charged in govt schools, hospitals. They're saying free rations to be stopped. Where did all money of the centre go? They're forgiving loans of their friends with this govt money. They've even forgiven taxes of their billionaire friends," he claimed.