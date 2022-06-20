BJP Hits Back At Congress Ahead Of Rahul Gandhi's 4th Round ED Probe; 'Law Equal For All'

Congress on Monday called for nationwide protests against the Central government's "vendetta politics" as Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi appears before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the fourth round of questioning in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. Following this, the BJP has now hit out at the Congress party, stating that the ED probe against the Gandhi scion 'was fair.' The saffron party's national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Monday morning said that the "law is equal for all," taking a jibe at Congress’ agitation against the probe.

“No one is Queen Victoria or Prince in this country that they won't be probed, law is equal for all. Everyone is probed for corruption...The public knows about the involvement of a family & Rahul Gandhi's role in misusing country's money through National Herald scam,” Sambit Patra said, while reacting to Congress’ allegations of Centre’s ‘vendetta politics’ in the case. The BJP spokesperson furthered his tirade against the Gandhi family and stated that the ED did not stand for 'Entitlement Demand.'

“Rahul Gandhi should know that ED is Enforcement Directorate, not 'Entitlement Demand'. Congress' demand of entitlement that we're from the first family and how are we being probed...The Supreme Court also told them they will have to face trial,” Patra said while slamming the Congress top brass. Earlier in the day, Congress's Ajay Maken slammed the ED probe in the case and said that the BJP-led government was using ED to take on opposition leaders.

Rahul Gandhi's round 4 of ED interrogation today

Rahul Gandhi was interrogated for three consecutive days from June 13 to 15 amid intense protests from Congress leaders and workers. As per officials, the Gandhi scion was confronted with several documents collated by the ED as evidence recovered so far in the case to get his version. Following this, he was called in today for the fourth round of interrogation. Meanwhile, the Opposition party has now decided to hold protests against the Centre.

So far, Rahul Gandhi was questioned in detail regarding the ownership of Young Indian Private Limited (YIL) by the Gandhi family and its shareholding pattern in Associated Journals Limited (AJL), the company that runs the National Herald newspaper. Investigators in the ED had also asked the Congress leader to describe the circumstances under which AJL was acquired by YIL in 2010, making it the owner of all assets owned by the National Herald newspaper.

