BJP Hits Back At Cong' 'sexist' Tweet On Sitharaman, Says 'mental Bankcruptcy Is Apparent'

Hitting out at Congress' sexist insult on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, BJP hit out at the Congress saying that the party's "mental bankruptcy" was apparent. In an attempt to target Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Congress party on Thursday questioned her absence from the economic meet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking to Twitter, the party tweeted, "How many men does it take to do a woman's job? #Finding Nirmala". This was an obvious reference to the Finance Minister's absence from the economic meet. Following this comment, BJP's Shaina NC slammed Congress asking them to "learn to respect women in public life."

Read: Nirmala Missing: Cong makes a sexist jibe on FM Sitharaman's absence from economy meet

Disgusting ,disgusting ,disgusting ... the @INCIndia mental bankruptcy is apparent yet again. Learn to respect #women in public life. @nsitharaman https://t.co/oR8vTrPzn9 — Shaina NC (@ShainaNC) January 9, 2020

Read: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury apologises to Nirmala Sitharaman over 'Nirbala' jibe in Parliament

While speaking to Republic TV, Shaina NC had responded to Congress' slur on the Finance Minister saying that it was "disgusting" and sexist. "Are you suggesting that Nirmala Sitharaman is an incompetent Finance Minister. This type of language needs to be contempt. They have lost the plot completely," she said.

Reasons for the FM's Absence

As per sources that have spoken to Republic TV, Nirmala Sitharaman had sought advice from the PMO and it was only after the advice of the high officer that she was present in one meet and absent in another. It was also stated that she was not holidaying or resting, she was in a parallel meeting which was scheduled at the same time. Also, the Finance Minister had already met up with the people present in the economic meet back in the 3rd week of December.

Read: BJP fumes at Cong's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'Nirbala Sitharaman' attack; fires back