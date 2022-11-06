BJP Hits Back At Congress' 'UCC Election Gimmick' Claim; 'Was Also Questioned On Art 370'

After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda's promise of implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Himachal Pradesh if the party is voted back to power, Congress called it an 'election gimmick' on November 6. Defending the BJP, party leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa while speaking to Republic Media Network said that the 'BJP does what the people want'.

Sirsa asserted, "The people want UCC. In every country, there's UCC. Today, so many countrymen are living abroad, be it in America or anywhere else, and there's a uniform code. And the uniform code is the stand of the BJP, it is nothing new. We have been demanding its implementation for years now.''

'Was also questioned about the abrogation of Article 370...'

Speaking to the media, Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi had outlined that BJP had been in power at the centre for more than eight years, and in the state for five years. With regard to the same, Singhvi questioned the party leadership as to why the UCC was not implemented all these years.

Sirsa cited the example of Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal, who is backing the BJP on the UCC, and said that he is understanding the need for its implementation as it is good for the country. "If we have promised, we will fulfil it...Similarly, people used to ask us when will you abrogate Article 370...when will you give the dates for Ram Mandir. You got it...So if we say that UCC will be implemented, that is also going to happen," he said.

Elections for the 68-member Himachal Pradesh assembly will be held on November 12. The counting of votes will take place on December 8.

Image: ANI