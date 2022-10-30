'Take A Clear-cut Stand On The Matter': BJP Hits Back At Kejriwal Over His Remarks On UCC

After Kejriwal questioned BJP's intent in implementing the UCC in Gujarat and hinted that its move was motivated by electoral considerations, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonwalla came down heavily on the AAP supremo and said that his double standards have been exposed. BJP’s Poonawalla asserted that the decision by the Gujarat government to implement UCC has been taken in order to ensure gender justice and women empowerment but AAP has always kept vote-bank politics as their top priority.

“This is a historic decision taken in order to ensure gender justice and women empowerment but there is a competition of ‘pushtikaran’ (validation). A competition of appeasement between AAP, AIMIM, and Congress, and therefore, all are opposing this move towards gender empowerment and women empowerment.”

Speaking about AAP, Congress, and AIMIM's reaction to the Gujarat government’s decision of implementing the UCC, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, “Why aren’t they taking any clear-cut stand on it whether it is the BJP government in Gujarat, Himachal or Uttarakhand or Uttar Pradesh? This is a part of the constitution and the Supreme Court and High Court have endorsed this. We have made a committee for it and we have put it in our manifesto. The Prime Minister is giving leadership and we are implementing this wherever we can one by one.”

'They sacrifice gender justice for the altar of vote-bank politics': Shehzad Poonawalla

Accusing Congress of hypocrisy, Shehhaz Poonawalla said, “Congress was in power in Goa when UCC was implemented and now they are opposing the decision by the Gujarat government. When it was written in the constitution, Indian National Congress was in the constituting assembly and today they are against it.”

“So is Arvind Kejriwal saying that Supreme Court is wrong? Every time they sacrifice women empowerment for the altar of vote-bank politics. Why doesn’t he take a decision in Delhi and tell whether he is okay with UCC? He should give in writing that UCC should be implemented in Delhi. He is unwilling to take a stand on UCC which is in the constitution,” BJP’s Shehzad Poonawalla said.

He further claimed that the double standards of Congress, Arvind Kejriwal, and AIMIM have been exposed as they are always standing with ‘Kattarpanti’ (Fanatics) and not with women.

Arvind Kejriwal questions Gujarat govt's move to implement UCC

On Saturday, the Gujarat Cabinet decided to form a high-level committee headed by a retired High Court or Supreme Court judge to examine the need for a UCC in the state and prepare a draft for the same.

Opposing the Gujarat government's decision, Arvind Kejriwal, while addressing a press conference at Gujarat's Bhavnagar, said, "Their intent is bad. Article 44 of the Constitution clearly states that it is the responsibility of the government to formulate a Uniform Civil Code. So, the government should formulate a Uniform Civil Code taking along (people belonging to) all religions. What did BJP do? Before the Uttarakhand polls, it formed a committee. After the Uttarakhand polls, the committee went home. Three days before the Gujarat election, it formed a committee. Now, this committee will also go home."

"Why don't they form it in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh? If their intent is to implement the Uniform Civil Code, why don't they form it in the country? Implement it in the nation. Are you waiting for the Lok Sabha election? You don't want to implement the Uniform Civil Code. Your intention is bad," Kejriwal added.