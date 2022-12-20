BJP Slams Kharge's Mouse Remark, 'Congress Best At Insulting Armed Forces, PM Modi'

BJP lashed out at Vadra-Congress after its president Mallikarjun Kharge's insulting remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling him a 'mouse'. Speaking at a rally in Rajasthan's Alwar on the sidelines of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Kharge said, "They (the BJP government) speak like a lion on the outside, but if you see, they act like a mouse."

Kharge, who became Congress President earlier this year, further said, "We want the issue to be discussed and given notices, but they are still not ready for a discussion in Parliament."

Kharge claimed the Congress stood for the country and helped India attain Independence, adding, "Has even your dog at home died for the country? Still they claim to be patriots, and if we say something we are termed deshdrohi (anti-national)."

BJP tears into Congress over insult

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said the Congress party is back to doing what it does best which is -- in the hatred of one person, they keep attacking constitutional institutions including the Armed Forces.

"After Rahul Gandhi said Indian Army was thrashed by the Chinese in Arunachal Pradesh, now Kharge has compared PM Modi to a mouse. This is the same Congress party that has called Prime Minister ‘Raavan’, ‘Bhasmasur’, Aukat Dikha Denge’, ‘Hatya Ke Liye Tatpar Rehna Chahiye’."

"Time and again they have used bad and insulting words toward the Prime Minister, his family, people of Gujarat and India. But now, at the time of condemning China and standing with Armed Forces as well as with the country, Congress is unwilling to attack China. This is why INC doesn’t mean Indian National Congress but I need a Chinese MoU, I need Chinese money and I need Chinese propaganda," Poonawala said.

"Time and again Congress is doubting the bravery and valour of our forces, undermining our constitutional institutions, and attacking Prime Minister but won't say a word against China," he added.

Speaking exclusively with Republic Media Network, BJP spokesperson RP Singh said “Everything in Congress is decided and happens on the direction of the dynasty. After the 26/11 attack when the Indian Air Force sought permission from the then Prime Minister (Manmohan Singh) to attack Pakistan, they were denied. Let them decide who is Chuha. Our Prime Minister has done Balakot surgical strike, has answered back whenever required, and has given free hand to Army. Everybody knows about it".

BJP leader Harish Khurana said, "The language used by Kharge who is a Congress president for PM Modi shows the grand old party’s thinking for Prime Minister of India. You are insulting the PM of the country, not just a leader, it is unacceptable."

"One day, they (Congress) insult the Armed Forces, the second day they insult Prime Minister and when Pakistan makes insulting remarks they don’t utter a word. This shows their hatred towards Narendra Modi Ji and this is not the first time."

"The grand old party has become habitual of insulting PM Modi. Therefore, we condemn it and demand an apology from Mallikarjun Kharge for his remark," Khurana said.