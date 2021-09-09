BJP Hits Back At Mamata's 'Duryodhan-Dushasan' Jibe, Slams Her 'greed To Win Polls'

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday hit back at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her "more evil than Duryodhan and Dushasan" remarks against the saffron party. BJP MP Arjun Singh laughed off the CM's remarks saying that it was her usual habit of abusing her opponents. He also called out Mamata Banerjee's 'greed to win polls' talking about how she herself had admitted the challenge that the BJP was posing to her for the Bhabanipur seat.

Speaking to ANI here today, Arjun Singh said, "I sometimes feel like laughing at her remarks. It is her habit of abusing her opponents. Then too, her such statements are very unfortunate. Mamata Banerjee does not know what should be said when and where. She tends to forget what she said yesterday and what she says thereafter."

He added, "For the first time I have seen that even after being defeated earlier, she is again on the battlefield in the greed to win polls. She has herself admitted that this election is challenging for her, which is positive news for the BJP."

Campaigning for the high-octane Bhabanipur seat, the TMC supremo had attempted to justify her decision of contesting from Nandigram in the WB Assembly Elections calling it a result of the conspiracy of Duryodhan and Dushasan-like BJP. The leader had said, "They (BJP) are more evils than Duryodhan and Dushasan. Because of their conspiracy, I had to contest from Nandigram. But I am happy that I am back in my home Bhabanipur."

Bhabanipur by-polls

The battle of Bhabanipur is important for TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, who lost the election from Nandigram to TMC-turned-BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. The leader now needs to get re-elected as an MLA by November 5 to continue as the Chief Minister of the state. Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, TMC MLA from Bhabanipur constituency has vacated the seat for Banerjee. The seat will go to the elections on September 30.

Meanwhile, the BJP has vowed to make the Bhabanipur battle as tough as the Nandigram battle for Mamata Banerjee. BJP's West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh has asserted that it would be fielding a strong candidate to give a tough to Mamata Banerjee. As per sources, the names of 6 candidates has been sent to the high command in Delhi. On the other hand, Congress has decided to not field any candidate at all.

