Shortly after Mehbooba Mufti attacked the former President Ram Nath Kovind on July 25, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has hit back at Mufti by claiming that the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir has a track record of such comments.

On July 25, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti targetted outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind's legacy claiming that the Constitution of India was 'trampled upon' umpteen times under his tenure. Raising the abrogation of Article 370 and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Mufti claimed that President Kovind 'fulfilled BJPs political agenda' and allowed the 'unabashed targeting of minorities and Dalits'.

The outgoing President leaves behind a legacy where the Indian Constitution was trampled upon umpteenth times. Be it scrapping of Article 370,CAA or the unabashed targeting of minorities & Dalits, he fulfilled BJPs political agenda all at the cost of the Indian Constitution. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) July 25, 2022

In reply to Mufti's comments, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla said, "She is demeaning the outgoing President. This isn't surprising as her track record has always been like this. Removal of Article 370 &35A was a long-standing demand of Kashmiris."

Other BJP leaders hit back at Mufti too

BJP Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia lashed out at Mufti and said, "People like Mehbooba Mufti issuing certificates on how a Constitutional authority has fulfilled his obligations is itself to be ignored. Let us not forget Ram Nath Kovind ji was the epitome of following the precedent set, the Constitutional values and is very well-respected. He has shown how an Indian can rise up the ladder through hard work and perseverance. Mufti was the one who would say she would not lift the tricolour, was that Constitutional? All her statements are divisive in nature."

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, Kavinder Gupta also struck back at Mufti by alleging that Pakistan proxies were 'pained' with the abrogation of Article 370. "The way the Congress and other governments functioned, anti-national elements and Article 370 were promoted. When the BJP governments rejected this and stopped Pakistan proxies, they are pained today. We are a government of patriots and raising questions on the Constitutional post of the President is anti-national."

He added, "The citizens of J&K for the last 70 years had seen the situation and welcomed the abrogation of Article 370. Mehbooba Mufti would be given a reply by the people during the J&K Elections."

Meanwhile, as Ram Nath Kovind's term came to a close, Droupadi Murmu assumed office as India's 15th President on Monday, becoming the second woman and the first tribal person to hold the top constitutional position in the nation.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: Twitter/@SHEHZAD_IND/@ANI