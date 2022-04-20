BJP Hits Back At Owaisi Over Jahangirpuri Anti-encroachment Drive: 'Why Communalise It?'

After AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi's tweet on the anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit back at Owaisi, alleging him of using a "Muslim victim card". BJP national spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla, slammed AIMIM's chief for communalising the illegal encroachment drive.

"When action is taken against them or on illegal encroachments - Amanatullah Khan & Owaisi pull out the “Muslim victimhood” card. Why communalise anti-encroachment drive? Why defend illegal activities," Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted.

Ansar & Tahir both mastermind of Delhi Riots - Both linked to AAP



When action is taken against them or on illegal encroachments - Amanatullah Khan & Owaisi pull out the “Muslim victimhood” card



Why communalise anti-encroachment drive? Why defend illegal activities ? pic.twitter.com/nWcFIuPWxb — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) April 20, 2022

'Why Cong, AAP & Owaisi communal card'

Speaking exclusively to the Republic TV on Owaisi's tweet on the anti-encroachment drive, Shehzad Poonawalla slammed Owaisi as well as Congress and AAP for communalising the drive.

"When action is being taken on illegal encroachment and strong actions from Khargone to Khambhat to Jahangirpuri taken against anti-social elements. Why is it that the Congress, AAP and Owaisi play a communal, Muslim victimhood card to communalise the action?" he said.

He blamed the Congress government in Rajasthan for not taking action against the accused in the Karauli violence, who is still absconding.

He asked, "What is communal in the encroachment drive?" He then accused AAP and Owaisi of defending rioters. He blamed the Kejriwal government in Delhi and said, "They are patronising these illegal activities going on in this area, by giving them water connection, electricity connection, and making illegal people legal."

Asaduddin Owaisi slams anti-encroachment drive

AIMIM supremo Asaduddun Owaisi slammed Arvind Kejriwal's government regarding the anti-encroachment drive. He took to Twitter and said, "Did people of Jahingirpuri vote for him (Kejriwal) for such betrayals? His frequent refrain “police is not in our control” won’t work here." Owaisi also slammed Bharatiya Janata Party and said that the party has declared a war against the poorest.

"In the name of encroachment, it’s going to destroy homes in Delhi like UP & MP. No notice, no opportunity to go to court, simply punishing poor Muslims for daring to stay alive," he said in his tweet. He also stated that Delhi Chief Minister must clarify his "dubious role" in the drive.

Anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NMDC) has scheduled an "encroachment removal action programme", wherein illegal construction in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area will be removed on Wednesday and Thursday (April 20-21).

According to ANI, the NDMC in a letter to the Northwest Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) on Tuesday, said, "The special joint encroachment removal action programme comprising Public Works Department (PWD), local body, Police and the Works/Maintenance Department, Health Department, Sanitation Department, Veterinary Department and Enforcement Cell of North DMC is to be fixed in Jahangiripuri area."

The Municipal Corporation has also requested 400 police personnel from the Delhi police, to handle "law and order" during the encroachment removal drive. "You are, therefore requested to provide at least 400 police personnel including lady police/outer force for maintaining law and order during the encroachment removal action," the letter further read.