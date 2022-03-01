BJP Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi On 'Union Of States' Quip In TN; Dubs Him 'Divider-in-chief'

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi came under fire on Monday for his address at the launch of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin's autobiography 'Ungalil Oruvan' with BJP dubbing him as India's "divider-in-chief". Speaking on the occasion, the Wayanad MP contended that all the states came together to "form" India. Hitting out at Gandhi, TN BJP president K Annamalai disputed this claim and highlighted that states were created for administrative reasons. Hailing the leadership of PM Modi, he drew attention to how TN was getting priority as compared to the past.

The former IPS officer also accused the previous Congress governments at the Centre of "gifting" Katchatheevu to Sri Lanka thereby harming the interests of fisherfolk. Moreover, he alleged that the ex-Congress chief's father Rajiv Gandhi had dithered on the implementation of the OBC reservation when he was the Prime Minister. Annamalai also lamented that Congress had not allocated funds for the research and development of Tamil despite being conferred the classical language status. He also claimed that the UPA government had done precious little to ensure the evacuation of Sri Lankan Tamils, many of whom were killed during the Rajapakse government's war against LTTE.

Rahul Gandhi had observed, "India is a Union of states. When we say state, what is a state, where does it come from? It starts from the land, from the land comes the people, from the people comes a voice, from the voice comes a language, from a language comes a culture, from a culture comes a history and from a history comes a state. So, when I say India is a Union of states, I am saying that the Union of states come together to form India."

Rejoinder to Shri. @RahulGandhi ji’s speech made during TN CM Shri. @mkstalin avl’s book release function today pic.twitter.com/Pjx5lAxorY — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) February 28, 2022

'Our vision is unity in diversity'

Earlier in the day, Gandhi released Stalin's autobiography in the presence of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, and NC vice president Omar Abdullah. On this occasion, he argued that PM Modi had insulted TN by trying to impose a different ideology on the people there. Alleging that the Centre was impinging upon the rights of the states, the Wayanad MP gave the example of BSF's jurisdiction being increased in Punjab.

Rahul Gandhi remarked, "When Prime Minister comes here and he tries to impose some other ideas on the people of Tamil Nadu, he does not understand that Tamil Nadu is not two words but is 3,000 years. He insults the state and our country."

"Today, the people of Jammu and Kashmir do not rule themselves but bureaucrats from UP and Gujarat rule them. In Punjab, they have unilaterally taken away 100 km of land from Punjab and gave it to BSF. Our vision is unity in diversity while theirs is unity through conformity," he added.