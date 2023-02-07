BJP Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi's 'baseless Allegations' Over Adani Issue, Agniveer Scheme

After Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pressed his allegations against the Central government led by PM Modi for backing the Adani Group, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit back at the Wayanad MP calling his allegations in the Lok Sabha 'baseless'.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs and BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Tuesday termed the allegations baseless and said that the previous governments were corrupt. She also highlighted changes brought in by the Modi government after it took over in 2014.

Speaking to Republic TV, Meenakshi Lekhi said, "These kinds of fabricated, untrue stories will have no basis. When it is a whole of government approach, the government will take a call and no one person takes any decision unlike their party when they were in the command position."

'There's a very positive atmosphere because of Agniveer': Meenakshi Lekhi

Further, Meenakshi Lekhi stated that most of the developments did not take place in this country due to Sonia Gandhi's decisions. Speaking about Agniveer, Lekhi said, "Agniveer scheme is whole of government's approach, there's no one person's call in that decision. Agniveer is a government policy and so many Agniveers have already joined the government. There's a very positive atmosphere because of Agniveer, some people can go on crying. If one person could take a decision, OROP- One Rank One Pension could not get implemented because of Sonia Gandhi."

#BREAKING | BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi, calls his allegations in the Lok Sabha 'baseless'; Meenakshi Lekhi says such fabricated and false stories won't have any impact' pic.twitter.com/l2Sfev9zvU — Republic (@republic) February 7, 2023

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi for raking up Adani-Hindenburg rant in Lok Sabha, Meenakshi Lekhi said, "In their time, the Indian businesses were not getting benefitted, the Chinese were getting benefitted. Were they responsible for that and are they responsible for all the businesses that have gone to Chinese in their time? Why they were not working on 'Make in India', and why they chose policies that were not working on increasing the customs duties? How is it that till the 80s, the Indian government, Indian data was performing better than the Chinese and subsequently data started coming down?"

'Person who is himself on bail is making such baseless statements': RS Prasad

Countering Rahul Gandhi's statements, former Union Minister and BJP MP Ravi Shankar said, "Person who is himself on bail is making such baseless statements in Lok Sabha." He further said, "I need to remind him - he himself, his mother & his brother-in-law are on bail. I want to ask him what are National Herald and Agusta Westland scandals?"

Ravi Shankar Prasad further said that I want to ask 3 questions to Rahul Gandhi.

Privatisation of airports happened during their time. Was there any company that had any experience at the time?" What problem he has with 'Make in India' if we are going Aatmanirbhar Is it necessary to import everything so that deals are done and they can get commission?

Meanwhile, BJP Jammu and Kashmir chief Ravinder Raina said, "Congress has only work to do propaganda and strengthen foreign powers. Rahul Gandhi and other leaders tried to defame the image of India. Congress has done every possible conspiracy to defame the country's image."

"Adani group has projects in Kerala, Rajasthan which are Congress-ruled. Agniveer scheme is to tackle present challenges. Agniveers are trained and the best are serving the country. They are selected after a long process. Rahul Gandhi should study the scheme first and then speak. Congress' only work is to strengthen foreign powers," BJP J&K chief Ravinder Raina added.

During his Parliamentary address on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi brought up issues surrounding the Adani Group and Agniveer. Rahul Gandhi said that are questioning how Adani succeeds in whichever business he enters. "The youth said earlier Adani used to work in 1-2 sectors and now he is in 8-10 sectors. The youth asked how his net worth reached $140 billion from $8 billion from 2014 to 2022," Rahul Gandhi added.

Speaking about Agniveer, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi claimed that he was told that the Agniveer Scheme was a creation of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and not the Army. The Wayanad MP also claimed that retired officers believe that the Agniveer Scheme did not come from the Indian Army and that NSA Ajit Doval 'coerced' the scheme on them.