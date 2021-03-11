BJP Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi's 'India No Longer Democratic' Remark

After former Congress President Rahul Gandhi put out a shocking tweet on the democracy in India, he has been at the receiving end of a lot of backlash, including that from the members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Pointing out that there are a lot of Institutes publishing such reports for money, one of the leaders of the saffron party, Tom Vadakkan questioned Gandhi's tweet and said," If there is no democracy in the country, how are you coming to the parliament and expressing your views, how are you getting elected to the parliament in the first place?" READ | Even BJP wants: Bagga sarcastically backs Youth Congress on making Rahul Gandhi INC chief

If the judiciary is not functional, the Election Commission is not functional, why are you taking the efforts to go around asking for votes," he added while pointing out that democracy should begin with his own party.

Another leader of the party, RP Singh condemning his tweet, said "A party that is led by mother, daughter, son and son-in-law should not talk about democracy." Touching upon Chacko's resignation yesterday, he outlined that many of the members have exited the Congress party because there is no democracy in the party, and it is just being run by four family members." READ | Rahul Gandhi sides with Swedish institute report, says ‘India no longer democratic’

The fact that he comes up with something offensive every other day, and still is being allowed to speak is proof that democracy prevails in the country," he went on to stay.

"India no longer a democratic country," tweets Rahul Gandhi

Citing Swedish Institute V-dem's Democracy report titled 'Democracy Broken Down: India', ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, opined that 'India is no longer a democratic country'. After US-based Freedom House's titled “Democracy Under Siege”, V-dem Institute's report downgrades India to an 'electoral autocracy' from a 'democracy' claiming gradual deterioration of freedoms in the past 10 years. The report claims that most autocratisation happened after 2014 - the beginning of PM Modi's first term.