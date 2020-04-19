BJP Claims 'no Win Scenario' In Response To Digvijaya Singh's Latest Covid Lockdown Plaint

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Sunday hit out at senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh after the latter criticized the Centre over the implementation of the nationwide lockdown announced by PM Modi on March 24.

Digvijaya in a tweet said that the Centre should have given at least 4 days to the people prior to announcing the lockdown just like what other countries did. Patra said that all Congress leaders do is keep complaining and they should learn to say "thank you" sometimes.

'Learn to thank others sometimes'

Sambit Patra responding to Digvijaya's tweet in Hindi wrote, "Whatever the government would have done, you would have complained about it. If the government had given 4 days, then you would be crying over the hoarding of essential goods. It is said that in those four days, there was a lot of movement and the infection spread. So learn to thank others sometimes."

वैसे जो भी करते आप को तो शिकायत ही करनी थी।

4 दिन दे देते तो आप essential goods की hoarding पर रो रहें होते।

कहते की चार दीनों के कारण बहुत आवाजाही हुई और संक्रमण फैल गया।

और ४ दिन देते तो सोचिए आपके भाईजान #TabligiJamaat क्या करती?

इसलिए मान्यवर कभी कभी धन्यवाद भी देना सीखें🙏 https://t.co/7pI0IhDclU — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) April 19, 2020

Digvijaya Singh had said, "Modi Ji, everyone should be treated equally. If you would have given 4 days in the message given to the country on 24 March instead of 4 hours to prepare for the lockdown as given by other countries, then this problem would not have arisen. But you have got that attitude "Me and my wish"

मोदी जी सभी के साथ समान व्यवहार होना चाहिये। यदि आप २४ मार्च को संपूर्ण लोकडाउन करने के लिये ४ घंटों के बजाय २० मार्च के देश को दिये गये संदेश में ४ दिन दे देते जैसा कि अन्य देशों में हुआ है तो यह समस्या खड़ी नहीं होती। लेकिन आप उस मनोवृत्ति के हो गये हैं

“मैं और मेरी मर्ज़ी” — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) April 19, 2020

