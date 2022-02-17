BJP Hits Out As PFI Gets Congress-govt Nod To Hold Rally In Kota Against Hijab Ban

Popular Front of India (PFI) on Thursday, February 17, organised a ‘unity march’ in Rajasthan’s Kota on the occasion of its foundation day. Permission to organise ‘unity march’ to show solidarity with students protesting against the hijab ban in educational institutions in Karnataka, was denied by district admin in its order copy. However, the administration approved the permission to hold a public rally at a stadium. Following this, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed Congress for calling trouble by allowing the NIA designated radical hate group to hold rallies.

While attacking the Congress-led Rajasthan Government, Union Minister Pralhad Patel said since India's independence the act of terrorism is widely reported in states ruled by the Congress party.

"Congress party leaders who have Gandhi in their name will only support anti-national activities. PFI is a platform to lanch anti-national activities", Pralhad Patel told Republic.

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa stated that Congress started a new row of controversy when they observed the Hijab case was falling. Referring to Congress leaders Devdutt Kamat and Ravi Kumar Verman's comment 'Hijab can be banned then Sikhs kara and turban must be banned too', the BJP leader said, "Hijab controversy has started now in Karanataka till then it was accepted by the Muslime to not wear in the school".

Meanwhile, Mufti Mukarram, Cleric, told ANI, "Hijab is part of Muslim and India's culture. Every mother, daughter, sister wishes to wear Hiaj, parda or shawl as per their culture. Women are of shy nature and so they want to adopt this culture".

"Hijab is our culture which is mentioned in Quran also and when school can allow other religious attire then why not Hijab", added.

Karnataka hijab controversy

Earlier in January, protests over wearing the hijab began at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi when six students alleged that they were not allowed to attend classes for insisting on wearing the headscarf. Muslim girls wearing the hijab to class were opposed by right-wing groups in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru. As a counter-protest, a group of boys at the Government Pre-University College in Kundapur went to college sporting saffron shawls in protest against some girls attending classes wearing the hijab.

