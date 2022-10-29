BJP Hits Out At AAP Over Funds To Waqf Board; 'Kejriwal Party Doing Appeasement Politics'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched fresh salvos against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and accused the AAP chief of playing politics of appeasement after an RTI report revealed that the Delhi government granted over Rs 101 Cr of public funds to Waqf board in last the 7 years. Hitting out at the AAP government, the BJP said that the Kejriwal government ban crackers, but on the other hand salaries are being paid to the Waqf board staff.

Speaking to Republic, BJP Delhi chief Adesh Gupta accused AAP of appeasement politics and said, “They have money to pay Rs 14 crore every month to Waqf board. Through the Waqf board, they gave salaries to Imams working in Madrasas, mosques… On one hand, the Kejriwal government in Delhi take steps to stop the celebrations of Hindu festivals like banning crackers on Diwali. On other hand, they pay salaries to Muslim clergies through Waqf. They are playing politics of appeasement."

Adding further, Adesg Gupta said, “I want to ask AAP that you have Rs 101 crore for the Waqf board, but on the other side, you don’t have money to pay the salaries of temple priests?"

BJP's Manjidner Singh Sirsa attacked the AAP government in Delhi, saying, "Kejriwal gave over 100 crores to Waqf board. He had announced to give Rs 20,000 to Muslim clergies and Rs 10,000 to their assistants. But when students asked for loans for education, only two students were given loans, saying,' We don’t have money’. No money was given to the minority students whose fees were to be reimbursed."

"On one side, the fees of Sikh Students are no being refunded in minority quota, but on the other hand, over Rs 100 crores is given. This is an appeasement to the people of one religion. This is not good for our nation, not good for our students," Sirsa added.

'This shows Aurangzebi mindset of Kejriwal': BJP

BJP national spokesperson, Shehzad Poonawalla slammed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over the funds granted to Waqf board row and said, "AAP does not mean Aam Aadmi Party, it means ‘Aur Appeasement wali Party’. Miyan Arvind Kejriwal Ji, who has spent Rs 100 Cr of Delhi government’s money on Waqf for which you are Tan, Mann, Dhan Samarpit."

Adding further, Poonawalla said, "At one point you say, there must be pictures of Hindu deities on the currency. But these currency notes and this money belonging to the taxpayer are spent only for one community as part of your vote bank politics. Has this money been given to any other religious institutions?"

"This was happening when Rs 62 crore was allocated to the Waqf last year at a time when the salaries of ASHA workers were not increased, when thirteen thousand students of SC/ST/OBC communities were not given their coaching fees," the BJP leader said.

The saffron party leader said, "In fact, as far as Hindus are concerned, there is a prohibition on the busting of crackers during Diwali. Now Chhath puja has come, but Yamuna is not clean. Now we see Silicon Deformer being used in Yamuna Ji which will poison, which will affect the health of those who will go for the Chaath puja. This shows the Aurangzebi mindset of Arvind Kejriwal."