BJP Hits Out At Akhilesh Yadav After SP Ally OP Rajbhar's 'AC' Remark; 'In Vacation Mode'

After Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar’s slammed Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav by saying that he is "too used to air-conditioned rooms", the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has now criticised the SP chief on similar lines saying that Yadav "is on vacation mode."

Earlier on Sunday, SBSP chief Om Rajbhar had said that Yadav was not venturing out because he is comfortable inside air-conditioned rooms.

On Monday, May 23, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala took to his Twitter handle to launch an attack on the SP chief over the party ally’s remark. Sharing an image carrying Om Rajbhar’s statement on Yadav, Poonawala took a dig at Akhilesh Yadav and said that he would only venture out for campaigns when the elections come knocking. He said that the SP chief was on vacation mode while taking a dig at parties that carry a “family first” policy.

“SP ally OP Rajbhar says Akhilesh Yadav is too used to AC & isn’t hitting the streets. Well, “family first” parties usually spend 4.5 years in foreign tour/AC/vacation/party mode. The last 6 months before the election they go into campaign mode. Right now, Babua is in vacation mode,” Poonawala tweeted. The BJP spokesperson’s tweet came as an attack on SP as well as an indirect dig on the Congress party.

SP Ally OP Rajbhar says Akhilesh Yadav is too used to AC & isn’t hitting the streets..



Well “family first” parties usually spend 4.5 years in foreign tour/AC/vacation/ party mode..



Last 6 months before election they go into campaign mode..



Right now Babua is in Vacation mode pic.twitter.com/V15mPCI9hQ — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) May 23, 2022

SP ally takes dig at Akhilesh Yadav

OP Rajbhar on Sunday took a jibe at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav by stating that he needs to go out more. He said that the SP leaders wanted their chief to do more meetings.

"Akhilesh Yadav has become too used to air-conditioned rooms. His party leaders complain that he does not meet anyone. He should venture out more often to constituencies," Rajbhar said while speaking to the media on Sunday.

“When SP leaders meet me, they tell me to advise Akhilesh to venture out. They ask me to tell their leader to come out of the house and meet people. Yadav should come out and meet people and know their issues. He should come out and work to strengthen his organisation and do meetings,” he further said. The statement has now started a stir with BJP backing the same to slam the SP chief.

'Akhilesh a great leader, doesn't need advice from anyone': SP

In their first reaction to the statement, the Samajwadi Party slammed Rajbhar and said that Akhilesh Yadav didn’t need “advice from anyone”. Speaking to Republic, Uttar Pradesh SP president Naresh Uttam Patel said that Yadav was a great leader and he was doing well with his duties.

“Akhilesh Yadav is going to places wherever there is a problem. He is coming out for duties and he doesn’t need advice from others,” the Samajwadi Party leader said.

(Image: ANI/PTI)