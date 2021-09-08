BJP Hits Out At Cong For Linking Farmers With Taliban, Demands Apology From Sonia Gandhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday came down heavily over General Secretary of the Congress, Randeep Singh Surjewala for allegedly correlating protesting farmers in India with the Taliban which seized control of Afghanistan recently. The camp has also demanded an apology from the Congress incumbent President Sonia Gandhi over the remark. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia lambasted Surjewala for his comment that BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Haryana were intentionally plotting to incite and divide the farmers while also demanding the three newly introduced farm laws to be immediately repealed.

BJP censures Congress GS remark on farmers as Talibani

"Randeep Surhewal has no right to tell the Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Kattar about what steps to take in the interest of Haryana and the interest of the farmers. It is unfortunate that today, Congress has compared farmers with the Taliban. Farmers are the pride of this country. The BJP government in the Centre and various states have taken concrete steps for the bright future of the farmers, and here the congress party and its leaders are calling the farmers as Talibani, BJP Spokesperson, Bhatia said.

Surjewala's statement courted controversy after he had said in a presser, "When the Centre can talk with Taliban in Doha why cannot they discuss with farmers of the country. The farmers have been protesting peacefully at the Delhi borders for 10 months. The BJP-led government wants to sell the agricultural recourses of the country. The farmers are fighting not just for themselves but for the country."

Saffron party demand apology from INC Prez Sonia Gandhi

The BJP Spokesperson, Gaurav Bhatia demanding an apology for the statement sought the President of the Indian National Congress, Sonia Gandhi to apologise. Bhatia said, "Sonia Gandhi Ji should apologise to all farmers and Indian citizens for this statement."

Bhatia hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked, "When more than 50 farmers were charged with batons in Punjab's Moga, where was 'Dhritarashtra' Rahul Gandhi? It shows that Congress' existence is no longer in danger as the party is finished today."

"Congress remains the cheerleader of Indian politics. Keeping a gun on the shoulders of the farmers, Congress is cooking its political bread," added the saffron party leader.

(With Inputs from ANI)

(Picture by PTI, AP, ANI)