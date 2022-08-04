BJP Hits Out At Congress After ED Seals Young India Office; 'Not Right To Fight The Laws'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed the Congress party and its leader for their remark 'no more plea but war now' over the sealing of the Young India office within the Congress-owned National Herald building in Delhi by the ED and said that Congress is doing politics over the corruption charges.

Addressing a press briefing, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said, "Yesterday evening when the office of Young India limited whose 76 % stakes lies with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi was shut down by the ED, the atmosphere created by the Congress was surprising... The agency was continuously sending notices to Mallikarjun Kharge and other members of Young India Limited and asking them to submit the required documents. But through media reports, we got to know that when these members did not appear in front of the ED, then this temporary action was taken." He also accused the Grand Old Party for saving one family. On Congress' remark that it will not make pleas now but will open a war, Sambit Patra said, "First they said they will do Satyagraha and now they are saying they will do war. Neither you should fight against the system nor you should run away from the system. The constitution and the law of the country are equal for everyone even if it’s the Congress chief or its former chief or the general public. It is not right to fight against the laws and constitution, nor it’s right to run away from it. If you have not done anything wrong then you should not fear."

Citing the Delhi HC and Supreme Court's order in the National Herald case and Patra slammed the Congress for protecting the Gandhi family. "They want to do corruption and then they want to fight also. The only thing I want to say to congress is to stop the drama," the BJP leader said.

'Congress is not answering questions on Corruption but doing Satyagraha': BJP

Another BJP leader and national spokesperson Nalin Kohli accused Congress of converting the investigation over corruption charges and presenting them as if actions are being carried out as political vendetta.

Speaking to ANI, Nalin Kohli said, "The issue is very simple it’s an investigation into corruption. The primary issue is the congress party is a political party. It collects donations from the public and organisations for political work. It’s not a bank. On what basis did they extend a loan to this company AJL? And then you write off the loan as a political party. And then it is transferred to a company Young India which is owned by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. The question is how the assets of the thousands of crores of AJL, National Herald, etc were transferred to a company in the private ownership of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi? To date, they have given no straight answer."

Adding further he said, "Now the Congress party is converting this as if there is political vendetta against them. Congress is doing Satyagraha on the issue of corruption. This has never happened in the world. They are not answering questions on corruption but doing satyagraha and then doing politics over it."

ED seals Young India premises

"It is hereby ordered that this premises not be opened without prior permission from the Directorate of Enforcement, B-Block, Pravartan Bhawan, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, New Delhi-11," read a notice stuck on the premises of the Herald House, the registered office address of Associate Journals Limited (AJL), the National Herald newspaper’s publisher, which is under probe over its acquisition by Young Indian, a firm linked to the Gandhi family.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were questioned by the central agency in connection to the National Herald scam. Sonia Gandhi was asked over 100 questions in July, during interrogations that spanned three days for 12 hours in total. Whereas on the other hand, Rahul Gandhi's interrogation took place in June for 5 five days and was asked around 150 questions. The questioning of the Gandhis was initiated after the ED late last year registered a fresh case under the criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.