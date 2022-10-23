BJP Hits Out At Congress, Calls RGF's FCRA License Revocation 'an Attack On Corruption'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday held a press conference after the Home Ministry cancelled the FCRA licence of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) for alleged violations of the law. The saffron party alleged that RGF collected donations from China's communist party and controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik.

Addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said that the licence revocation of RGF is an 'attack on corruption'. "RGF and RGCT have faced many allegations. In July 2020, an inter-ministerial panel was formed to probe money laundering. The BJP and people welcome the decision of cancellation of FCRA licence."

Hitting out at Congress, Patra alleged, "Rajiv Gandhi Foundation collected donations from China's communist party not once but thrice. The donation was also collected from the Embassy of China. Rahul Gandhi and Jinping signed MoU back then."

He further claimed, "Funds from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund were also diverted to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. Money was taken from Zakir Naik's organisation."

Home ministry cancels FCRA licences of 2 NGOs headed by Sonia Gandhi

The Ministry of Home Affairs has cancelled the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licences of RFG and RGCT, the two NGOs headed by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, for violating laws.

The action was taken after a probe carried out by an inter-ministerial committee formed by the MHA in 2020. "The FCRA licences of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation and the Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust have been cancelled after investigations against these NGOs," an official said. Sonia Gandhi is the chairperson of both organisations.

The investigators covered alleged manipulation of records while filing income-tax returns, misusage of funds and money laundering while receiving funds from foreign countries, including China.

Another organisation that came under the investigation was Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust. However, no action has so far been taken against the third organisation.