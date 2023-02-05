BJP Hits Out At Congress, Mufti For Hailing Pervez Musharraf; Calls Out 'Pak Parasti'

Former Pakistani President and Army General Pervez Musharraf died at the age of 79 in Dubai on Sunday but has sparked a lively debate after the Congress and People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti uttered kind words for the architect of the 1999 Kargil war. The eulogising of the military dictator has drawn a sharp response from the BJP after Congress leader Shashi Tharoor called him a "real force for peace" despite his contribution in destabilising the entire South East Asia for years.

"If he wanted to bring peace, at least he should have done that in his country. He was ousted from there (Pakistan). But still the Pakistan-supporting lobby that we have here, it got active. They just want a time and opportunity to speak against India and they are making these comments after his demise," BJP leader Kavinder Gupta from J&K said while speaking to Republic Media Network.

"It was Musharraf who started the Kargil war but fell face first. India has always tried to maintain peace but it is because of these people that India-Pakistan relations have worsened. Especially, a person like Shashi Tharoor, saying such things does not bode well," he added.

Apart from Tharoor, Mufti also paid her condolences to Musharraf who according to her "genuinely tried to address the Kashmir issue". She tweeted that "He wanted a solution according to wishes of people of J&K & acceptable to India & Pak. Though GOI has reversed all CBMs initiated by him & Vajpayee ji, the ceasefire remains (sic)".

BJP calls out Congress for its 'Pak parasti'

Responding to the statements made by Tharoor, BJP's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla attacked Congress for glorifying Musharraf, the same person who called terrorist Osama Bin Laden 'a Pakistani Hero'.

"Pervez Musharraf- architect of Kargil, dictator, accused of heinous crimes - who considered Taliban & Osama as “brothers” & “heroes” - who refused to even take back bodies of his own dead soldiers is being hailed by Congress! Are you surprised? Again, Congress ki pak parasti (sic)," Poonawalla tweeted.

He also alleged that Musharraf is still being hailed by Congress while one of its leaders Sandeep Dikshit once called late Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat a 'sadak ka gunda'.