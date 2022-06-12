BJP Hits Out At Congress' Top Brass Over National Herald Case; 'Rahul Gandhi Must Confess'

BJP on Sunday hit out the Congress over the Enforcement Directorate's summons to the party's top brass – Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi – in connection with the National Herald case. Speaking about the case, BJP National Spokesperson Dr Sambit Patra lashed out at the Gandhi family and stated that the “country is aware of how it is involved in corruption”. Patra further backed the allegations against Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi and said that he must “confess to the ED that he has embezzled 500 crores.”

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, Sambit Patra said, “It is important that people know about the National Herald case.” Further speaking about the case, the BJP spokesperson alleged that the Congress party was involved in foul play. He added that Congress had lent money to Associated Journals Limited, a company run by Congress’ top brass.

“Approximately Rs 5000 crores worth property was present with AJL. However, this company began moving into loss and by 2008, had gone into loans. The company shut down. Interestingly, the Rs 90 crore loan was taken by the company from the Congress party,” Patra said. “Congress, being a political party, has no business lending money. The loan was provided from the party fund,” he further added.

“Motilal Vora was the chairman of AJL and he was the treasurer of the Congress party. So, he gave a loan of Rs 90 to himself,” Patra said while alleging that the party was knowingly conducting fraud in the case. “As far as the issue of Gandhi family is concerned, the whole country is aware of how the Congress moves ahead as the first family and how it is involved in corruption. You all know that ED has summoned Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and both are out on bail,” he went on to say.

The BJP spokesperson further claimed that the party was being cornered in the case and said that the Gandhi family must confess to the ED. “The way the Congress party and the Gandhi family are doing gimmicks about the National Herald, somewhere it is clearly telling their theft, it is revealing that something is wrong, something or the Gandhi family wants to hide,” he said.

“Rahul Gandhi should go and confess the truth in front of ED that he has embezzled 500 crores. He should tell the subject of the type of theft he has committed in the case of National Herald,” Patra added. He further slammed the Congress party’s top brass and commented that “Mahatma Gandhi’s soul must be suffering on how these fake Gandhis are insulting him”. The BJP leader’s statement comes amid Congress leader’s claims that ED is trying to suppress the party by implicating Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in 'fake cases.'

National Herald case

The National Herald case pertains to the probe into the alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Pvt Ltd, which owns the National Herald newspaper. The paper is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL).

The questioning of the Gandhis is a part of the ED's investigation to understand the shareholding pattern, financial transactions, and role of the promoters of Young Indian and AJL. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are among the promoters and shareholders of the company. They were booked by the ED under the criminal provisions of the PMLA after a trial court took cognizance of an Income Tax Department probe against Young Indian Pvt Ltd on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.

Swamy had accused Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds, with Young Indian paying only Rs 50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that Associate Journals Ltd owed to the Congress. On 19 December 2015, the Gandhi mother-son duo got bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs.50,000 each and a surety after the court ruled out apprehension that they will flee the country.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD